Olmsted County offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Regular business hours resume Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Oxbow Park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nature Center and Zollman Zoo, OPEN on December 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO