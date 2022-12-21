Read full article on original website
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
MedicalXpress
Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
MedicalXpress
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
ceoworld.biz
Inclusive Workplaces Accept the Inevitability of Illness and Resist Digital Presenteeism
There continues to be a certain virtue in working through sickness. Even though colleagues and bosses may usher us out the door, or off of our computers, there is the inexorable pull of work. A recent piece in The Economist speaks to this point. The writer admits that “when she got Covid19 this summer,… she kept going with her phone and laptop sunk in the duvet”. She was encouraged to pass her work to a colleague. But this was “unthinkable”.
artandeducation.net
Available position at the Department of Art and Craft
The Oslo National Academy of the Arts The Oslo National Academy of the Arts is the largest academic institution for artists and designers in Norway. It consists of six departments: the Academy of Dance, the Design department, the Academy of Fine Art, the Art and Craft department, the Academy of Opera and the Academy of Theatre.
myscience.org
Psychological burdern of everyday discrimination
Everyday discrimination could be contributing up to half of the burden of psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, according to a first-of-its-kind study by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). Thirty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience high or very high psychological...
artandeducation.net
Performing Arts MA programmes
Uniarts Helsinki’s Theatre Academy welcomes applications for the master’s programmes in Choreography; Comparative Dramaturgy and Performance Research; Dance Performance; and Live Art and Performance Studies. Studies begin in August 2023. Choreography. The focus of the programme is on current approaches and methodological questions in choreography and performance, discourses...
technologynetworks.com
Children’s Behavioral Development Is Linked to How You Help Them Sleep
A group of international researchers examined parental methods to help toddlers sleep across 14 cultures and found that these methods are related to the development of a child’s temperament. The researchers suggested focusing on better sleep-related parenting practices to support positive behavioral development across cultures. The importance of good...
psychologytoday.com
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
MedicalXpress
Neurocomputational evidence that conflicting motives govern our sense of fairness
The perception that resources are unfairly distributed is at the root of many social conflicts. Researchers at the University of Zurich have investigated the motives influencing our perception of justice in resource distribution. They found that although people feel an aversion to inequality, they are also reluctant to harm others and to upend existing social hierarchies.
UT doctoral student investigates the biology of empathy
Empathy is the ability to understand other peoples’ feelings or needs. In other words, empathy means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy is an important emotion that motivates us to help others. People with some types of mental health conditions, such as autism or personality disorders, may have difficulty sensing the emotions of others and therefore may respond inappropriately. Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment for lack of empathy, in part because we do not understand how the brain produces feelings of empathy. Although empathy is a basic human emotion, it is not restricted to people. On the...
How Serving in The Army Taught This Leader The Importance of Employee Wellbeing
As a past military leader myself, many of the biggest lessons I've learned about employee wellbeing come from my time in the army. Today, I'll share them with you.
