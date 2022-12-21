Read full article on original website
Georgia bases land priority projects in national defense bill
ATLANTA – President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act Friday, legislation that approves fiscal 2023 funding requests for Georgia military bases from St. Marys to Marietta. The annual defense bill represents a 10% increase over what the Pentagon received during the last federal fiscal year...
Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat
ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate seat vacated this week by Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, already is drawing attention. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, has resigned his House seat to run for the opening in Southwest Georgia’s 11th Senate District. Gov. Brian Kemp has scheduled special elections Jan. 31...
How Georgia’s new Medicaid work requirement program will work
ATLANTA – After years of legal wrangling, the countdown to the July 1, 2023, launch date of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirements program is underway. The new plan – officially called Pathways to Coverage – will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance. Many will also have to pay a monthly premium.
State senator leaving General Assembly for health-care post in Kemp administration
ATLANTA – State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
