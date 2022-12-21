ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

PJM lifts conserve energy request in Pa., NJ, Del.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PJM Interconnection says their call for conservation ended Sunday morning. The power grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - asked residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants.The announcement came after a winter storm knocked out power for a few thousand residents in the region. While power had been restored to most in our region Saturday, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, there were still almost 6,000 FirstEnergy customers without power in Berks County and over 1,200 in Northampton County. In comparison,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy