An exuberant if overstated ode to…well, you know. “What if joy is not only entangled with pain, suffering, and sorrow, but is also what emerges from how we care for each other through these things,” Ross Gay asks in his new essay collection, Inciting Joy. A relevant question in this season, this year, this epoch. Joy is a difficult and risky topic to write about, especially for a Black man, Gay asserts, as he takes on the challenge he’s grappled with before in both a collection of essays, The Book of Delights, and in his award-winning poetry collection, Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.

15 DAYS AGO