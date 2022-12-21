Read full article on original website
The best books of 2022
Hanya Yanagihara’s follow-up to A Little Life, Percival Everett’s biting satire and Ali Smith’s playful take on lockdown – Justine Jordan reflects on a year in fiction. Children’s books. Imogen Russell Williams picks the best titles for children and teenagers, from a spooky tale by...
Lily Joy Winder Will Never Stop Fighting for Her Ancestors and Native American Students Nationwide
Even during the most challenging times in history, it's important to highlight those who are continuing to follow their dreams and are taking strides to make the world a better place. Each month, Seventeen is honoring young people as Voices of Change, those who are making a difference in their community and the world at large.
The National Book Foundation Announces 2022 National Book Award Winners
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-nominated producer, food expert and television host Padma Lakshmi hosted the 73rd Annual National Book Awards. The prestigious awards ceremony, which is put on by the National Book Foundation, is designed to recognize and celebrate the best literature in America. Awards were given to the best books in fiction, best nonfiction books, best poetry books, translated literature and young people’s literature.
The 13 Best First Chapter Books for Kids
Although parents should and do think hard about what the best picture books are to read to their young ones, it’s not actually that hard to make a decision about picture books. But, picking great chapter books, is a much bigger challenge. How do you get a kid excited about something that’s going to also be a bigger commitment?
BookTrib Giveaway: Two Books to Ring in the Holidays
—∞— A fun and educational entrepreneurship book for kids ages 5-10. Mia and Tiago are trying to win a trip to outer space! But they need a great idea…and where in the world are they supposed to find one of those? With sage advice from Edison Eagle, Mia and Tiago realize that great ideas often come from starting with what you have – who you are, what you know, and whom you know.
Inciting Joy: Essays
An exuberant if overstated ode to…well, you know. “What if joy is not only entangled with pain, suffering, and sorrow, but is also what emerges from how we care for each other through these things,” Ross Gay asks in his new essay collection, Inciting Joy. A relevant question in this season, this year, this epoch. Joy is a difficult and risky topic to write about, especially for a Black man, Gay asserts, as he takes on the challenge he’s grappled with before in both a collection of essays, The Book of Delights, and in his award-winning poetry collection, Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.
A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes
My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
