Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
The Most Appreciated Last-Minute Gifts To Bring Your Holiday Party Host Under $50
Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
Journal Inquirer
How To Support Veterans’ Families During The Holidays
(NAPSI)—While the holiday season is generally a time of joy and celebration, military families can often experience a very different range of emotions. Active service members and veterans returning home for the holidays might struggle to participate in family gatherings or even find the season particularly distressing. And, for the families of those service members who do not return, the holidays can be an agonizing reminder of a loved one’s absence.
shorelocalnews.com
Cost saving Christmas activities
The holiday season tends to be an expensive adventure no matter how you cut it. This year, the financial pinch feels tighter than ever for many families as so many people are changing careers, regaining their financial footing post-Covid, and learning how to manage the rapidly inflating prices on everything. Just when our wallets begin to recover from back-to-school spending, the holidays arrive. The holiday season should be filled with love, light, and magic, and yet, many of us find ourselves stressing about money and shopping. This week, take a minute to breathe and remember that Christmas only comes once a year, and regardless of your financial situation, the magic of the holidays can still be experienced.
macaronikid.com
Spreading Holiday Joy This Season with Stocking Stuffers at Target
Every holiday season, my family likes to make stockings full of treats to share with our loved ones. It's a fun way to spread joy during the season and we always head to Target to pick out everyone's favorite candies and treats!. In the seasonal section of the store (at...
This Gorgeous Holiday Centerpiece Was Completely Made From the Dollar Store
And it looks good enough to sell at Target.
3 Tarotscope Predictions to Help Navigate Latinx Family Gatherings This Holiday Season
Family plays a huge part when it comes to Latinx culture and values. Familismo has been ingrained as an obligatory agreement for many as part of their upbringing. Whether you're practicing instilling healthy boundaries with your family or struggling to do so, we know the holidays can get hectic and bring out that inner tóxica/o no matter how dedicated one can be to their healing.
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories
This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
hotelnewsme.com
SEVA TABLE INVITES GUESTS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH A PLANT-BASED MENU
SEVA Table, the first 100% plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO café in the Middle East, invites the guests to celebrate festivities this December, over delicious food and in a unique atmosphere. For the first time ever, the café is opening its’ doors for Christmas, debuting a special set menu for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, and unveiling December specials available from the 1st until the 31st. This season at SEVA will be all about the festivities with their authentic, winter-flavours whipped into mouth-watering combinations.
shorelocalnews.com
Christmas Treats, Because ‘Tis the Season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although the saying goes, “sugarplums dance in their heads,” for me, it’s more like frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread men. I have fond memories of baking my great-grandmother’s secret oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, squinting to read her cursive on faded, crumpled paper. The holiday season is special for many reasons, but the sweet treats make it so cozy and comforting. Although Nana’s cookies are an important part of December, we should also make room for nontraditional, modern sweets. Your party guests will love these modern twists on classics around the world. Here are five new Christmas dessert recipes to whip up for your 2022 Christmas:
