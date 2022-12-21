Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
FDA approved a 1st-of-its-kind treatment made from human poop. What does it do?
The treatment Rebyota contains gut bacteria and is approved to prevent a dangerous bacterial infection.
MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
Scientists hail major breakthrough in fight against Alzheimer’s as drug proven to slow disease
Scientists are hailing a historic step in the fight against Alzheimer’s, after a drug was proven to slow the disease in long-awaited clinical trials.The breakthrough comes after decades of failed attempts to find a way to do so, and has prompted hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments which could ultimately lead to a cure.The drug is an antibody therapy known as lecanamab, and works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid which builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and damages cells, leading to the memory loss and communication issues...
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
The FDA approved a fecal transplant treatment for the first time
The FDA building in Washington DC, January 13, 2020. Deposit PhotosThe pharmaceutical-grade version of a procedure can treat difficult intestinal infections.
ajmc.com
New and Emerging Treatments for Atopic Dermatitis
Matthew Zirwas, MD, FAAD, associate professor of dermatology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio provides updates on treatment options for AD at the 2022 SDPA Fall Conference. A version of this article was originally published on Dermatology Times. This version has been lightly edited. At the 2022 Society of Dermatology...
technologynetworks.com
Promising Results for Anti-KRAS Drug in Pancreatic Cancer Preclinical Study
A small molecule inhibitor that attacks the difficult to target, cancer-causing gene mutation KRAS, found in nearly 30 percent of all human tumors, successfully shrunk tumors or stopped cancer growth in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer, researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center showed, suggesting the drug is a strong candidate for clinical trials. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
appenmedia.com
Cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet
When we think of cancer treatments, we typically think of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. But did you know that you might already have some cancer-fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?. It turns out that many drugs which are approved for non-cancer indications have been found in subsequent research...
beingpatient.com
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
Brain's immune cells could help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease
BOSTON -- Doctors may one day be able to enlist the help of a person's own system to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The brain has its own immune cells called microglia and they can destroy damaged cells, viruses, and other infectious agents. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered that these same immune cells can inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein, tau, found in the brains of people with early Alzheimer's disease. These cells may also be able to eat the toxic protein, in essence acting as a clean-up crew in the brain. Scientists hope drugs can be developed to stimulate these immune cells to rid the brain of toxic proteins and in turn, slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.
New Alzheimer’s drug hailed as ‘beginning of the end’ in search for treatment
Experts have hailed the “beginning of the end” in the search for effective Alzheimer’s treatments after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.Lecanemab, which is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.The phase three clinical trial results have been reported by Eisai, a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company that has partnered with US biotech firm Biogen to develop lecanemab.Eisai reported initial results in September from a trial on 1,795 participants...
MedicalXpress
New method identifies spatial biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease progression in animal model
Many diseases affect how cells are spatially organized in tissues, such as in Alzheimer's disease, where amyloid-β proteins clump together to form plaques in the brain. Studying how cells differ in various regions of tissue could help scientists better understand the key changes that lead to Alzheimer's and other diseases. But integrating data on gene expression and cell structure and spatial location into the same analysis has proven challenging.
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Using human iPS cells, scientists identify the genetic variant causing ALS in some patients
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have identified a novel genetic variant found in some patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Employing human-induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, they detailed the process by which this variant relates to ALS. The investigators expect this mechanism to be a new therapeutic target for ALS treatment. The findings are reported in the Journal of Neuroscience.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Can Ocular Biomarkers Be Used to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease?
In an umbrella review — a review of reviews — investigators found that so far, studies of ocular biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease had important limitations. Longitudinal studies that use artificial intelligence could perhaps identify ocular biomarkers, the researchers suggest. Research of ocular biomarkers for diagnosing Alzheimer’s...
neurologylive.com
Therapeutic Potential of ALZ-801 in High-Risk Alzheimer Disease: Susan Abushakra, MD
The chief medical officer of Alzheon provided perspective on new phase 2 findings assessing the investigational agent ALZ-801 in patients with early Alzheimer disease and a genetic predisposition. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. "The other exciting thing is that these effects on imaging and cognitive outcomes look...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
Comments / 0