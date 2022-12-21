BOSTON -- Doctors may one day be able to enlist the help of a person's own system to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease. The brain has its own immune cells called microglia and they can destroy damaged cells, viruses, and other infectious agents. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have discovered that these same immune cells can inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein, tau, found in the brains of people with early Alzheimer's disease. These cells may also be able to eat the toxic protein, in essence acting as a clean-up crew in the brain. Scientists hope drugs can be developed to stimulate these immune cells to rid the brain of toxic proteins and in turn, slow the progression of early Alzheimer's disease.

18 DAYS AGO