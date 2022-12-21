I am today announcing that I will not seek re-election as Canton’s Mayor for a third term. It has been my great honor to serve as Canton’s Mayor. I am very thankful for all of the extra special people who have supported me in my seven years as Mayor and in my many years of public service: first and foremost, Bebe, my wife and best friend, who the community has come to know and love; my family; my Cabinet, department heads and employees of the City of Canton; the consistent support from City Council and its leadership; and the citizens of Canton and our surrounding communities who have consistently supported me.

CANTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO