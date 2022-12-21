ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Canton’s Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election

I am today announcing that I will not seek re-election as Canton’s Mayor for a third term. It has been my great honor to serve as Canton’s Mayor. I am very thankful for all of the extra special people who have supported me in my seven years as Mayor and in my many years of public service: first and foremost, Bebe, my wife and best friend, who the community has come to know and love; my family; my Cabinet, department heads and employees of the City of Canton; the consistent support from City Council and its leadership; and the citizens of Canton and our surrounding communities who have consistently supported me.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood police chief, deputy chief receive no-confidence vote

Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
BEACHWOOD, OH
whbc.com

Two More Downtown Renovation Projects See Major State Tax Credits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of older downtown buildings including Canton’s first skyscraper are being reborn, thanks in part to state tax credits. The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program has awarded another $4.8 million in credits to the Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know

Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
Cleveland.com

Sherwin-Williams sells major stake in future downtown headquarters to Florida developer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sherwin-Williams has sold a 90% stake in the site of its new headquarters for $210 million, according to county documents. The “sale-leaseback” agreement, which allows Sherwin-Williams to retain 10% ownership of the property and lease it long-term, gives majority ownership to a subsidiary of Florida-based developer Benderson Development Company.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

The Grinch Has His Day in Court

(Massillon, Ohio) – Today Mr. Grinch went before Judge Edward Elum in Massillon, Ohio. A full courtroom watched with smiles and giggles that were hushed. As the doors opened for one too green to know if he was flushed. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office escorted The Grinch into the...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Airport CEO: CAK Now Lowest Priced in Region

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Airport has transformed itself in three short years. From the priciest airport in the region in 2019, now with the lowest prices. CAK CEO Ren Camacho says it’s because of the loyalty of local businesses using the airport as...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy