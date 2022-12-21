Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Canton’s Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election
I am today announcing that I will not seek re-election as Canton’s Mayor for a third term. It has been my great honor to serve as Canton’s Mayor. I am very thankful for all of the extra special people who have supported me in my seven years as Mayor and in my many years of public service: first and foremost, Bebe, my wife and best friend, who the community has come to know and love; my family; my Cabinet, department heads and employees of the City of Canton; the consistent support from City Council and its leadership; and the citizens of Canton and our surrounding communities who have consistently supported me.
Ohio CPA accused of embezzling more than $1M from employer
Michael Herman, 45, was also charged with money laundering and submitting false tax returns to the IRS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police chief, deputy chief receive no-confidence vote
Members of the Beachwood Police Union recently delivered a no-confidence vote in the leadership of Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin and Deputy Chief John Resek. The no-confidence vote follows a complaint filed by Beachwood City Councilman Mike Burkons with the Ohio Court of Claims based on the denial of his public records request for anonymous emails and internet posts aimed at Beachwood senior administrative staff, one of which addressed McLaughlin and Resek’s leadership styles. The Cleveland Jewish News requested the same emails and postings, the latest on Nov. 21, and were at first denied, but later received one email strand containing two emails and one redacted Facebook post on Nov. 29.
MetroHealth’s chief administrative officer Jane Platten announces departure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jane M. Platten, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at MetroHealth System, will leave the health system at the end of the year, MetroHealth confirmed late Tuesday. Her departure is by “mutual agreement,” a MetroHealth spokeswoman said. Platten held her top posts for more than...
Ex-Geis Cos. official embezzled $1 million from Streetsboro construction company, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for Geis Companies is accused of stealing $1 million from the Streetsboro construction and real estate development business to help pay for child support. Michael Harman, 45, of Ravenna is charged in federal court in Cleveland with wire fraud, money laundering and...
whbc.com
Two More Downtown Renovation Projects See Major State Tax Credits
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of older downtown buildings including Canton’s first skyscraper are being reborn, thanks in part to state tax credits. The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program has awarded another $4.8 million in credits to the Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street.
Estate sales business owner indicted on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
Problems are piling up for the owner of a local estate sales company after a News 5 Investigation into claims she stole money from clients.
whbc.com
Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
whbc.com
Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know
Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
Sherwin-Williams sells major stake in future downtown headquarters to Florida developer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sherwin-Williams has sold a 90% stake in the site of its new headquarters for $210 million, according to county documents. The “sale-leaseback” agreement, which allows Sherwin-Williams to retain 10% ownership of the property and lease it long-term, gives majority ownership to a subsidiary of Florida-based developer Benderson Development Company.
Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
spectrumnews1.com
Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps
AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
newsymom.com
The Grinch Has His Day in Court
(Massillon, Ohio) – Today Mr. Grinch went before Judge Edward Elum in Massillon, Ohio. A full courtroom watched with smiles and giggles that were hushed. As the doors opened for one too green to know if he was flushed. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office escorted The Grinch into the...
House shot up in Warren
Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in Warren.
whbc.com
Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
cleveland19.com
1 month after Streetsboro teen’s suicide, FBI warns of rise in sextortion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a public safety alert this week, citing a rise in sextortion targeting teenagers through coercion and blackmail. “Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in...
whbc.com
Airport CEO: CAK Now Lowest Priced in Region
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Airport has transformed itself in three short years. From the priciest airport in the region in 2019, now with the lowest prices. CAK CEO Ren Camacho says it’s because of the loyalty of local businesses using the airport as...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
