Be prepared for a cold, windy night. Town has been treating roads, beware of black ice, a tree fell on Hillside, high winds. Con Ed phone numbers listed. Just spoke to the Commissioner of Public Works. The town Public Works department has been out treating all the roads with salt in preparation of the cold weather. The temperature is expected to drop very quickly --could be 10 degrees later tonight. There could be black ice on the roads. Be careful when driving. We had one tree that fell on Hillside Ave and we anticipate that the road will re-open soon. There are high winds. Had an outage on Central Ave last night but Con Ed responded quickly.. We hope that there won't be any more outages but we have to be prepared.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO