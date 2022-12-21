ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Greenburgh Parks & Rec year in review: the slideshow

2022 was a great year for the Greenburgh Parks & Recreation department- with lots of accomplishments. The Greenburgh Parks and Recreation Department had an amazing and productive 2022. Gerry Byrne, Commissioner and Joe Lucasey, Deputy Commissioner prepared the slideshow below highlighting some of the many accomplishments of the Parks & Recreation department during 2022. It's very impressive. Click onto the slideshow below. We have great plans for 2023. A big thank you to all the members of the Greenburgh Parks & Recreation Advisory Board for their hard work and help overseeing the operations of the Parks & Recreation department.
GREENBURGH, NY
weather update- roads being treated, beware of black ice, a tree down on Hillside

Be prepared for a cold, windy night. Town has been treating roads, beware of black ice, a tree fell on Hillside, high winds. Con Ed phone numbers listed. Just spoke to the Commissioner of Public Works. The town Public Works department has been out treating all the roads with salt in preparation of the cold weather. The temperature is expected to drop very quickly --could be 10 degrees later tonight. There could be black ice on the roads. Be careful when driving. We had one tree that fell on Hillside Ave and we anticipate that the road will re-open soon. There are high winds. Had an outage on Central Ave last night but Con Ed responded quickly.. We hope that there won't be any more outages but we have to be prepared.
GREENBURGH, NY

