Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
kpug1170.com
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
whatcom-news.com
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
whatcom-news.com
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County WSDOT traffic cameras tell of driving challenges during winter precipitation event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following images are from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Whatcom County traffic cameras. They were taken while Whatcom County areas were dealing with freezing rain during a changeover from snow to rain on Friday, December 23rd. WSDOT along with law enforcement...
Another day of bitter cold, icy driving in Whatcom County. When will rain arrive?
Rain falling on snow, may lead to enhanced runoff that could lead to potential urban and river flooding by the weekend.
whatcom-news.com
As forecast, freezing rain arrives to Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Many Whatcom County residents are waking to the sound of rainfall atop recent snow accumulations coated with ice this morning, Friday, December 23rd. Freezing rain has arrived in western Washington and will continue to bring icy conditions to the region throughout the morning hours. Latest radar imagery shows the bulk of the precipitation having already cleared the majority of the Sound this morning and currently pushing into the Cascades. The exception remains [in] Whatcom county, where a heavier band of precipitation, currently moving eastward across Vancouver Island, will likely continue to impact the area over the next 1-2 hours. Additional ice accumulations of around a 0.10 of an inch will be possible across the area as a result. Showers following the bulk of precipitation will continue through the remainder of the day, though expect freezing rain to gradually transition to rain across the region this afternoon from south to north. Areas across Whatcom County will be the last to see that transition for the lowlands. With cold air in place and easterly winds persisting across the Cascade gaps, can expect any freezing rain impacts to linger a bit longer across the mountain passes as well. All in all, conditions are icy out there. It`s best to avoid driving if possible.
theorcasonian.com
Winter Storm Warning | Brrrrrr again (still)
* What, for the Winter storm Warning, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected. total Snow Accumulations of Up to Two Inches and Ice Accumulations of Up to Two Tenths of an Inch. for the Wind Chill Advisory, very Cold Wind Chills. Wind Chills As Low As. Zero. * Where, San Juan County,...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
KEPR
Thousands still without power Saturday morning after ice storm
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington on Friday. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for tens of thousands across western Washington....
theorcasonian.com
Extreme winter weather leads to countywide 10-hour power outage
||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.
Power restored to San Juan Island residents following county-wide outage
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — All 15,000 San Juan Islands residents have had their power restored following a county-wide outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO). The entire county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday. According to OPALCO, the issue was on the mainland with Puget Sound...
Timeline: Freezing rain falls across western Washington. Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering through late this morning is expected to bring additional freezing rain to western Washington. All of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 p.m. this evening for Puget Sound, including Seattle and Everett, and until 10 p.m. for Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties.
bothell-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
whatcom-news.com
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
whatcom-news.com
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
