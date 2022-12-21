ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
As forecast, freezing rain arrives to Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Many Whatcom County residents are waking to the sound of rainfall atop recent snow accumulations coated with ice this morning, Friday, December 23rd. Freezing rain has arrived in western Washington and will continue to bring icy conditions to the region throughout the morning hours. Latest radar imagery shows the bulk of the precipitation having already cleared the majority of the Sound this morning and currently pushing into the Cascades. The exception remains [in] Whatcom county, where a heavier band of precipitation, currently moving eastward across Vancouver Island, will likely continue to impact the area over the next 1-2 hours. Additional ice accumulations of around a 0.10 of an inch will be possible across the area as a result. Showers following the bulk of precipitation will continue through the remainder of the day, though expect freezing rain to gradually transition to rain across the region this afternoon from south to north. Areas across Whatcom County will be the last to see that transition for the lowlands. With cold air in place and easterly winds persisting across the Cascade gaps, can expect any freezing rain impacts to linger a bit longer across the mountain passes as well. All in all, conditions are icy out there. It`s best to avoid driving if possible.
Winter Storm Warning | Brrrrrr again (still)

* What, for the Winter storm Warning, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected. total Snow Accumulations of Up to Two Inches and Ice Accumulations of Up to Two Tenths of an Inch. for the Wind Chill Advisory, very Cold Wind Chills. Wind Chills As Low As. Zero. * Where, San Juan County,...
Coastal flood advisory issued during Sunday’s King Tide event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued Saturday, December 24th, due to expected minor coastal flooding. The advisory will be in effect between 7am to 4pm on Sunday, December 25th. According to the advisory statement, “King tides Sunday will result in unusually high water levels at...
Thousands still without power Saturday morning after ice storm

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington on Friday. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for tens of thousands across western Washington....
Extreme winter weather leads to countywide 10-hour power outage

||| FROM KRISTA BOUCHEY for ORCAS POWER & LIGHT COOPERATIVE |||. Just before 5 pm on Thursday, December 22, as temperatures dipped into the low 20s, a mainland electrical feeder serving San Juan County lost power. Shortly after the power went out, the Bonneville Power (BPA) team helped identify the cause of the outage which was faulty equipment on Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) transmission system. OPALCO crews were called out and remained on standby for when the the mainland repairs were complete.
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Rivers expected to rise as warm and moist weather arrives next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are concerned about the potential for flooding as the second in a series of “moisture surges” is expected to arrive late Sunday. Additional moderate to heavy rainfall early next week is expected as a series...
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
