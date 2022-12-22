Hallmark Made Two Basically Identical Christmas Movies, And Like, The Full Story Is Actually Wild

Related
The Most Disliked Christmas Movies Ever Made
There’s an argument to be made that it’s better to put on the worst holiday movies than the best ones as you celebrate the Christmas season. After all, the holidays are a time to gather the family and catch up with loved ones, not sit down and watch TV. Put on something too good and […]
18 Hilariously Random Movie Lines That Aren't Famous, But People Say They Quote Them Every Single Day
"My whole family can’t say 'I don’t know' about something without at least one person tacking on a 'Margo!' at the end."
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
KHQ Right Now
Most watched Christmas movies of all time
These are the most watched Christmas movies according to screencrush.com but our anchors came up with their own rankings. What are your favorite Christmas movies?
Houston Chronicle
His movie scripts were rejected for 40 years. Now his Christmas film is about to air.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Ruberry has always watched a lot of football on TV, and he's been known to watch a romantic comedy or two, often with family. He likes the easy, feel-good plots - but he never thought of himself as...
22 Funny Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Got A Stomachache
"Whoa, I just learned women who use male pen names were doing it to sell more books. I thought they were just trying to lower expectations." —@ginnyhogan_
wegotthiscovered.com
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
17 Trends That People Are SO GLAD Aren't A Thing Anymore, And DO NOT Want To See Ever Again
"Overuse of the word 'epic.' For a while, everything was 'epic.' Ugh."
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
People Are Sharing The Biggest Traps That Most Of Us Fall For, And I'm Honestly Learning So Much
"So many people believe that life ends when you hit 20, 30, 40...or any age, really. But you can ALWAYS have new experiences no matter how old you are."
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
"They Compressed Seven Books Into One Movie": 21 Book Adaptations That Seriously Disappointed Fans
I always forget there was an Eragon movie, and even when I see a photo from it, I'm not convinced.
Yes, TV Christmas movies on Hallmark and Netflix can actually be good. Here's how.
Some Christmas movies on TV are pure cheese. But some get the formula just right. Here's what separates the naughty from the nice.
People Are Sharing More Movies Where The Ending Is Actually The Best Scene, And All Of Them Are Exceptional
"I saw it during its original theatrical run knowing no spoilers or anything going in. The audience was just stunned and silent. I don't think anyone spoke while walking out."
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
31 of Netflix's original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best
Here's how popular Christmas films from the streamer like "The Princess Switch," "A Christmas Prince," and "The Knight Before Christmas" stack up.
BuzzFeed
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0