Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
Cal Football: Jack Plummer Reportedly Headed to Louisville For Reunion With Ex-Coach
Barely one day after entering the transfer portal, ex-Cal quarterback Jack Plummer reportedly is heading to Louisville for a reunion with Jeff Brohm, his former coach at Purdue. The 247Sports transfer portal site reported the news, as did Joshua Tipton, who covers Louisville for fansided.com. Plummer played one season for...
Louisville bb recruiting: 2025 4-Star needs ACC scholarship
Head Basketball Coach Kenny Payne needs to take a page out of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm’s playbook in regards to his area of expertise in the recruiting department. Coach Brohm, during his time at Purdue, was known for his excellence in recruiting talent within the state and surrounding states.
Card Chronicle
Marquis Groves-Killebrew Signs With Louisville Football
MARQUIS GROVES-KILLEBREW - CORNERBACK. Groves-Killebrew had no highlights from his time at Texas A&M. Groves-Killebrew is another player that should add experienced depth to the Louisville roster. He only saw 21 snaps over three games this past season but being in a college environment and strength and conditioning program should help him see the field and help the team.
uoflcardgame.com
Brohm gets some good ones in first recruiting class
Football national signing day was earlier this week. It’s always interesting and intriguing. Coaches recruit five stars. Some recruit two, three or four. New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t counting stars but after six years at Purdue had a good idea what he needed. But he had to make a quick switch to the Cardinals needs. He had a good start, flipping two players headed for West Lafayette, including Louisville St. Xavier linebacker Micah Carter and Henderson County’s Saadiq Clemons, a defensive lineman.
Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'
Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:. Head Coach...
Merry Christmas!
Good morning and Merry Christmas to all of you in Cardinal Authority nation!. Yes, it's been a long year (or two) around these parts but Michael and I wanted to take a quick break away from all of the anxious moments and stress to wish each of you a Merry Christmas! We are truly blessed with one of the best - and most loyal - communities on the network and we do appreciate each and every one of you.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
wdrb.com
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
kentuckytoday.com
Biblical exposition workshop returning to Louisville in February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Third Avenue Baptist Church will host a three-day workshop on biblical exposition, focusing on the Gospel of Mark and providing practical instruction, persuasive preaching and small group practice. The workshop is intended to promote the growth of the gospel of Christ throughout the world by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
UPDATE: State attributes multiple deaths to winter storm gripping Kentucky
An arctic blast arrived Thursday night, bringing subzero temperatures and several inches of snow. State officials say the storm isn't over.
WLKY.com
More than $38 million being reallocated to aid Louisville eviction relief funds
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Funding for Louisville's eviction relief got a big boost from the state on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear announced that more than $38.2 million from Team Kentucky's Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Funds would be reallocated to help Louisville renters and landlords. "Helping those most in need...
erienewsnow.com
A Kentucky woman won $175,000 after getting a lottery ticket at an office holiday party
A Kentucky woman brought home the best present at her office gift exchange. Lori Janes, from Louisville, won $175,000 after receiving a lottery ticket at her office holiday party, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. Janes, an officer manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, participated...
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
Yahoo Sports
Live updates: More than 150 car crashes as a result of slick, icy roads in Louisville
Bundle up, Louisville. A frigid Thursday night is set to lead to a dangerously cold weekend. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday in anticipation of plummeting temperatures expected in Kentucky and throughout the region heading into the holiday weekend — and amid a series of days that are among the busiest in the country on the roadways.
