Louisville, KY

LouisvilleReport

Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Marquis Groves-Killebrew Signs With Louisville Football

MARQUIS GROVES-KILLEBREW - CORNERBACK. Groves-Killebrew had no highlights from his time at Texas A&M. Groves-Killebrew is another player that should add experienced depth to the Louisville roster. He only saw 21 snaps over three games this past season but being in a college environment and strength and conditioning program should help him see the field and help the team.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Brohm gets some good ones in first recruiting class

Football national signing day was earlier this week. It’s always interesting and intriguing. Coaches recruit five stars. Some recruit two, three or four. New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t counting stars but after six years at Purdue had a good idea what he needed. But he had to make a quick switch to the Cardinals needs. He had a good start, flipping two players headed for West Lafayette, including Louisville St. Xavier linebacker Micah Carter and Henderson County’s Saadiq Clemons, a defensive lineman.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'

Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Merry Christmas!

Good morning and Merry Christmas to all of you in Cardinal Authority nation!. Yes, it's been a long year (or two) around these parts but Michael and I wanted to take a quick break away from all of the anxious moments and stress to wish each of you a Merry Christmas! We are truly blessed with one of the best - and most loyal - communities on the network and we do appreciate each and every one of you.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Biblical exposition workshop returning to Louisville in February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Third Avenue Baptist Church will host a three-day workshop on biblical exposition, focusing on the Gospel of Mark and providing practical instruction, persuasive preaching and small group practice. The workshop is intended to promote the growth of the gospel of Christ throughout the world by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE

