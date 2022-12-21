Read full article on original website
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Buffalo hit by 'most devastating storm' in city's history, governor says
At least 23 people have died from the cold, wintry weather that's wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend.
Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas
(CNN) – You may want to be extra patient with deliveries of packages and presents right now. The monster winter storm blasting much of the United States is causing delivery delays nationwide. FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major disruptions. UPS announced...
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
PJM lifts conserve energy request in Pa., NJ, Del.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PJM Interconnection says their call for conservation ended Sunday morning. The power grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - asked residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants.The announcement came after a winter storm knocked out power for a few thousand residents in the region. While power had been restored to most in our region Saturday, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, there were still almost 6,000 FirstEnergy customers without power in Berks County and over 1,200 in Northampton County. In comparison,...
