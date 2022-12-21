ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities Who Have Had Bar and Bat Mitzvahs: Mason Disick, Drake and More

By Kaitlin Simpson
 3 days ago
Mazel Tov! Mason Disick , Drake , Tiffany Haddish , David Arquette and more stars have celebrated the Jewish milestone of being a bar or bat mitzvah.

In Judaism, a bar mitzvah is a coming-of-age ritual and celebration, with the term “bar” being used for boys and “bat” traditionally for girls. (The gender-neutral term is "b'nai mitzvah," which can also mean that two people are being celebrated together.) While the ceremony typically takes place at age 13, some stars have celebrated the occasion later in life.

Arquette decided to have a bar mitzvah when he was 40 years old while filming a travel show in Israel in June 2012. The Scream star was born Jewish but did not practice the faith at home.

“He was very emotional, saying he was happy to be part of the chain of the Jewish people," Shmuel Rabinowitz , the Western Wall rabbi who presided over the ceremony, told the Associated Press at the time. "I'm very pleased to see a man who is returning to his roots."

The Never Been Kissed actor, for his part, took to Twitter at the time to share his accomplishment, stating, "I had my bar mitzvah today at the wall. Finally I'm a man.”

While Drake — who grew up Jewish — had his ceremony as a teen in 1999, he opted to recreate the event his way in his 2012 "HYFR" music video.

"When I had a bar mitzvah back in the day, my mom really didn't have that much money. We kinda just did it in the basement of an Italian restaurant, which I guess is kinda like a faux pas,” the “Passionfruit” rapper recalled in an interview with Digital Spy at the time. “I told myself that if I ever got rich, I'd throw myself a re-bar mitzvah. That's the concept for the video."

The Degrassi alum later followed through on the promise he made to himself and threw himself a real celebration with some of his closest friends. For his 31st birthday in August 2017, Drake held the long-awaited star-studded party, Aubrey Graham’s Re-Bar Mitzvah . In attendance for the big bash was Leonardo DiCaprio , Tobey Maguire , Lamar Odom , Kelly Rowland , Hailey Baldwin and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham .

Five years after the “Best I Ever Had” rapper’s celebration, it was time for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ’s son Mason's bar mitzvah.

The former couple went all out for their son’s party in December 2022, with the Flip It Like Disick alum sharing a peek of all the delicious snacks available for the teenager’s big bash.

“Thanks @RaisingCanes for the delicious food!” the reality star captioned one snap in his Instagram Story, which featured chicken fingers and French fries. He also showed off the stations for Van Leeuwen ice cream and churros from The Churro Man.

Also in attendance for Mason’s big day were his aunts Kim Kardashian , Khloé Kardashian , Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner , as was his grandma Kris Jenner . “Mazel Tov Mason!!!” Khloé captioned the candid snaps from the party.

Keep scrolling to see which stars have had their own bar and bat mitzvahs:

