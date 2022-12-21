Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
Related
abovethelaw.com
Stanford Law School Bar Passage Ranks 5th... Among California Schools
The second-ranked law school in the country just found itself slipping down the ladder in one of the most important metrics. California released the stats behind the July administration of the bar exam and it did not look pretty for Stanford Law School, whose 86.4 percent bar passage rate for first-time examinees proved only good enough for fifth place among California schools. Looking up at Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and UCI. At least Stanford is cheaper than USC… so that’s something!
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
San Jose’s police dogs under fire
Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
Poets and Quants
2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area
Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
lookout.co
Fresh suds, solid pub fare at Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz digs
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Gilman Brewing opened on Soquel Avenue in...
As desalination gains traction in parts of California, Santa Cruz weighs future of its water supply
Santa Cruz needs more water if it is going to comfortably grow as planned. A new policy aimed at future water-supply projects keeps a desalination plant on the table, a controversial strategy with a long history in Santa Cruz.
lookout.co
‘It’s not ‘us versus the whales’’: Delayed crab season weighs heavily on Central Coast fishermen
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
montereycountyweekly.com
Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.
Joe Cardinalli has always been into special events. Initially interested in music and theater, over his career Cardinalli learned he is good at making things happen, from designing a set for a historical play to physically moving a building from one place to another. Born and raised in Monterey, Cardinalli...
Silicon Valley
Bay Area group celebrates U.S. bill to phase out fishing ‘curtains of death’
A West Marin group is celebrating the advancement of new regulations that will end the use of giant ocean fishing nets — blamed for inadvertently killing turtles, mammals and dolphins — in federal waters off the state’s coast. For the past two decades, Marin’s Turtle Island Restoration...
Timeline: Atmospheric river heading to Bay Area next week
A storm is heading to the Bay Area ahead of the New Year. Here's when you can expect showers:
'The world is missing something without him': Santa Cruz memorializes its unhoused fatalities
COVID wiped out the annual community celebration of homeless lives lost for two straight years. Wednesday marked its return and a packed Vets Hall illustrated the number of others affected by those losses — 137 people who had been unhoused at some point in 2022, 91 of whom lost their lives while deemed officially homeless.
sfstandard.com
The New Rooftop Lounge You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
A Christmas staycation in the Bay never looked so good. If you find yourself scouring Downtown San Francisco for last-minute gifts or wandering through Mid-Market’s holiday festivities, there’s a new rooftop lounge that sits atop the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel—near the Yerba Buena ice skating rink.
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
sanjoseinside.com
‘Sextortion’ Scheme Led to Teen Suicide in San Jose, Police Say
A Southern California man is in custody for allegedly taking part in a financial sextortion scheme that played a role in the suicide of a San Jose teen, police announced Monday. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Dec.15 in Van Nuys by Los Angeles police following an investigation and identification of...
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
Zimmerman: In the middle of the climate crisis, California turns its back on solar
The California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted 5-0 last week to change the existing net energy metering (NEM 2.0) rules to reduce the reimbursement rates for rooftop solar by 75%. The new rules (NEM 3.0) goes into effect in April, and will supplant the existing rules where excess energy produced by rooftop solar was credited... The post Zimmerman: In the middle of the climate crisis, California turns its back on solar appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
Comments / 0