Santa Cruz, CA

abovethelaw.com

Stanford Law School Bar Passage Ranks 5th... Among California Schools

The second-ranked law school in the country just found itself slipping down the ladder in one of the most important metrics. California released the stats behind the July administration of the bar exam and it did not look pretty for Stanford Law School, whose 86.4 percent bar passage rate for first-time examinees proved only good enough for fifth place among California schools. Looking up at Berkeley, UCLA, USC, and UCI. At least Stanford is cheaper than USC… so that’s something!
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s police dogs under fire

Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
SAN JOSE, CA
Poets and Quants

2 Storied B-Schools Merge In The San Francisco Bay Area

Presidio Graduate School – a small, private business school focused on social justice and environmental sustainability – announced this month that it will merge with the University of Redlands in southern California. Presidio’s programs will be housed at the Redland’s Marin Campus in the San Francisco Bay area beginning in summer 2023.
REDLANDS, CA
Stanford Daily

Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
STANFORD, CA
sanjoseinside.com

‘Sextortion’ Scheme Led to Teen Suicide in San Jose, Police Say

A Southern California man is in custody for allegedly taking part in a financial sextortion scheme that played a role in the suicide of a San Jose teen, police announced Monday. Jonathan Kassi, 25, was arrested Dec.15 in Van Nuys by Los Angeles police following an investigation and identification of...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides

In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Zimmerman: In the middle of the climate crisis, California turns its back on solar

The California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted 5-0 last week to change the existing net energy metering (NEM 2.0) rules to reduce the reimbursement rates for rooftop solar by 75%. The new rules (NEM 3.0) goes into effect in April, and will supplant the existing rules where excess energy produced by rooftop solar was credited... The post Zimmerman: In the middle of the climate crisis, California turns its back on solar appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
WATSONVILLE, CA

