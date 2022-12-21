In the current trading session, ConocoPhillips’s (COP) stock is trading at the price of $113.72, a fall of -2.20% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -17.88% less than its 52-week high of $138.49 and 67.37% better than its 52-week low of $67.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.55% below the high and +4.85% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO