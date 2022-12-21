In the current trading session, Chevron Corporation’s (CVX) stock is trading at the price of $176.56, a gain of 2.60% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -6.92% less than its 52-week high of $189.68 and 52.98% better than its 52-week low of $115.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.35% below the high and +6.06% above the low.

1 DAY AGO