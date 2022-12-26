ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

'I Had That': Upcoming Retro Toy Store Hopes To Inspire Nostalgia In Hudson Valley

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

If you've ever wanted to feel like a kid again, an upcoming Hudson Valley store that plans to sell, buy, and trade vintage toys, comics, games, and other collectibles will be the place for you.

Putnam County-based Totally Rad Retro Toys and Arcade, located in Mahopac at 50 Miller Rd., is set to open on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to owner Daniel Rivera.

The store will serve as a time machine of sorts for children of past decades, as it will sell vintage toys and collectibles from as far back as the 1960s including GI Joe and He-Man figures, comics, and arcade games such as Ms. Pac-Man.

"Walking into my store, if you’re a kid from the 80s, it might be a flashback," Rivera said, also saying that the business will buy collectibles from people, as well as accept them for trade-in value.

Totally Rad Retro Toys and Arcade.

Courtesy of Daniel Rivera

Vintage collectibles will not be the only items for sale, as the store will also sell modern "retro" toys that are put in packaging similar to what they would have been in back in the day, and remade to appear like older toys.

Rivera's desire to open the store came from a lack of similar businesses in the area, and a desire to look back on younger days.

"I wanted to create a place where like-minded people could get together, not just for shopping, but also creating a place for people to hang out who want to reminisce about days past," Rivera said.

He also hopes that visitors will bring their children to expose them to what they used to enjoy when they were younger.

Ultimately though, Rivera, who has been collecting toys for over ten years, wants the store to inspire nostalgia in people, which is reflected in his tagline for the business.

"My tagline is ‘Mahopac’s 'I Had That' Shop’ because I want people to walk in and say, I had that when I was a kid. And you can have it again," Rivera said.

