Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Entrepreneur

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
uspostnews.com

Investors’ Faith in Brookfield Corporation (BN) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul

Brookfield Corporation (BN)’s stock is trading at $30.92 at the moment marking a fall of -1.65% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -39.23% less than their 52-week high of $50.88, and 2.78% over their 52-week low of $30.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.03% below the high and +0.36% above the low.
uspostnews.com

Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.54% from the previous close with its current price standing at $74.87. Its current price is -48.37% under its 52-week high of $145.00 and 25.98% more than its 52-week low of $59.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.34% below the high and +1.30% above the low.
uspostnews.com

What Are the Chances of Centene Corporation (CNC) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

Centene Corporation (CNC)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.18% from the previous close with its current price standing at $82.39. Its current price is -16.38% under its 52-week high of $98.53 and 12.56% more than its 52-week low of $73.19. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.25% below the high and +3.73% above the low.
uspostnews.com

The U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Is Headed for a Correction

U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s stock is trading at $43.19 at the moment marking a rise of 0.79% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -32.06% less than their 52-week high of $63.57, and 12.50% over their 52-week low of $38.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.49% below the high and +3.89% above the low.
uspostnews.com

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.89% from the previous close with its current price standing at $35.13. Its current price is -32.57% under its 52-week high of $52.10 and 23.74% more than its 52-week low of $28.39. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.47% below the high and +3.76% above the low.
uspostnews.com

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.28% from the previous close with its current price standing at $41.56. Its current price is -23.93% under its 52-week high of $54.64 and 25.57% more than its 52-week low of $33.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.01% below the high and +1.39% above the low.
uspostnews.com

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at The Williams Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) Sentiment Analysis

Currently, The Williams Companies Inc.’s (WMB) stock is trading at $33.36, marking a gain of 2.43% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -12.14% below its 52-week high of $37.97 and 30.21% above its 52-week low of $25.62. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.22% below the high and +4.53% above the low.
uspostnews.com

Our Attention Has Been Attracted to United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Currently, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) stock is trading at $175.62, marking a gain of 0.01% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -24.86% below its 52-week high of $233.72 and 13.40% above its 52-week low of $154.87. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.28% below the high and +1.75% above the low.
uspostnews.com

Is Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stock a better investment at this time?

In the current trading session, Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) stock is trading at the price of $46.98, a fall of -0.72% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -45.61% less than its 52-week high of $86.37 and 25.45% better than its 52-week low of $37.45. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.52% below the high and +6.08% above the low.
uspostnews.com

What is going on with Paychex Inc.? Sentiment Analysis

In the current trading session, Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) stock is trading at the price of $114.67, a gain of 2.22% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -19.20% less than its 52-week high of $141.92 and 8.53% better than its 52-week low of $105.66. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.80% below the high and +6.81% above the low.
uspostnews.com

These strategies will help Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) succeed

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) closed Wednesday at $1.18 per share, up from $1.15 a day earlier. While Castor Maritime Inc. has overperformed by 2.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTRM fell by -23.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.45 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.56% in the last 200 days.

