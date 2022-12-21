Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s (NYSE:ETRN) Sentiment Analysis

In the current trading session, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) stock is trading at the price of $164.37, a fall of -0.20% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -14.96% less than its 52-week high of $193.28 and 13.78% better than its 52-week low of $144.46. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.35% below the high and +1.64% above the low.

