In the current trading session, Paychex Inc.’s (PAYX) stock is trading at the price of $114.67, a gain of 2.22% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -19.20% less than its 52-week high of $141.92 and 8.53% better than its 52-week low of $105.66. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.80% below the high and +6.81% above the low.

1 DAY AGO