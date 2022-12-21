In the current trading session, Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) stock is trading at the price of $46.98, a fall of -0.72% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -45.61% less than its 52-week high of $86.37 and 25.45% better than its 52-week low of $37.45. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.52% below the high and +6.08% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO