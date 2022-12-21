In the current trading session, Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) stock is trading at the price of $24.75, a fall of -1.26% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -29.77% less than its 52-week high of $35.25 and 44.05% better than its 52-week low of $17.19. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.50% below the high and +4.15% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO