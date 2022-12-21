In the current trading session, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) stock is trading at the price of $2.84, a gain of 2.90% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -14.33% less than its 52-week high of $3.32 and 17.36% better than its 52-week low of $2.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.28% below the high and +4.23% above the low.

1 DAY AGO