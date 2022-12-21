ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First impactful, extreme cold weather event in decades on the way

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Dangerously cold weather is Campbell County bound and will arrive soon after midnight Thursday into Friday. Temps will slide from around 35-degrees at midnight, Friday’s high, to four-degrees above by daybreak Friday. Bottom line, this will be an impactful, extreme cold event that Campbell County and the region have not been seen for decades, and you’ll want to protect people, pets and pipes.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cold air and warm hearts are 'talk of the town' this Christmas

KINGSPORT — This morning, as temperatures plummet into the single digits, I’m reminded of just how blessed I am. How blessed my family and so many of my friends are. We have a home with heat, hot meals to eat, layers of warm clothes, and a way to escape the elements. Not everyone is so fortunate.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shelter director: Do not leave pets outdoors in extreme cold

With temperatures set to plunge to dangerously cold levels Friday through Sunday, Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis is urging people to bring their pets inside and protect them from the cold. Northeast Tennessee is under a wind chill warning from late Thursday to early Saturday, with wind...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cold play

Pickleball players braved cold temperatures Monday afternoon at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center courts in Kingsport. Some players sported gloves and winter hats. Others, warmed by moving around, shed their winter gear.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather. Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open. The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire destroys Cocke County home on Christmas Eve

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire destroyed a Cocke County home on Saturday, according to Cocke County Emergency Management Agency officials. As of 6:30 a.m., multiple agencies were on the scene on Salem Road to manage the fire, but the home was declared a total loss. CCEMA officials said...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond

UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
UNICOI, TN
wvlt.tv

Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
