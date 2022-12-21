In the current trading session, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) stock is trading at the price of $86.01, a fall of -0.42% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -21.62% less than its 52-week high of $109.73 and 19.38% better than its 52-week low of $72.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.66% below the high and +1.42% above the low.

1 DAY AGO