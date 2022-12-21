Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Related
904happyhour.com
Jacksonville NYE Guide 2022
Meet us at midnight with your sparkly outfits, dancing shoes, and champagne glasses! We have gathered places and events in Jacksonville you'll want to be when the clock strikes midnight. You might as well start off the year at a fun event, but keep in mind tickets are selling fast!
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
First Coast News
'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' opens in Jacksonville on Jan. 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
Jacksonville Pier will now be implementing a daily fee for walking and fishing
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the Jacksonville Beach Pier will be charging visitors to enter. Here is what you need to know if you are walking the pier:. Duval County residents and all hotel guests with a valid hotel key card in Jacksonville: $1. Here is...
Firehouse Subs to Open Another Corporate-Owned Location in Jacksonville
Sandwich Chain Founded by Firefighters Add Loretto Restaurant
QSR magazine
Ellianos Coffee Holds Grand Opening for Another Jacksonville, Florida Location
Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee franchise, is celebrating the Grand Opening of another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The new store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:00 am. Located near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road, the store’s address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217.
realtybiznews.com
Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead
The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
mainstreetdailynews.com
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Tesla showroom under construction, set to join Atlantic Boulevard shopping center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been over a year since Cinemark theater opened in Jacksonville's Atlantic North shopping center and several businesses have since followed. The East Arlington location, owned by Jacksonville-based Sleiman Enterprises, is bustling with activity. With hundreds of residential apartment units under development behind the theater,...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
The Village Takes Over Community Holiday Embrace
The Emmett Reed Community Center was the location for the Clara White Mission (CWM) 28th annual “December to Remember” event, hosted with partners, sponsors and supporters to help families in need have a little more cheer this holiday season. Throughout November, supporters donated toys and food to families in the Jacksonville area who submitted a wish list. Local fraternities and sororities also served as volunteer and donors for the special day. The mission provided a catered lunch for guests along with a Santa Claus photo-op for kids and an afternoon feasting and spreading holiday cheer. In addition, each family also received $500 cash to use as they needed to.
duvalsports.com
Early Signing Day 2022: The Highest Rated Recruiting Class In Northeast Florida History
Northeast Florida- National Early Signing Day has been an exciting week of high school football athletes getting prepared to transition to the next level of their playing careers. Several “Big Time” PREP athletes signed to big time programs from around the area. For the first time in history, at least eight 4-Star or higher nationally ranked athletes signed from one class in Northeast Florida. Recruiting history made in Duval. Check out some of the early signing day athletes and where they’ll play next year.
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
fernandinaobserver.com
No More Crepes, but a Good New Restaurant
Editor’s Note: The author is our new restaurant and culture writer. Think that’s an odd combination? Well, we think restaurants are so important to this community (and so good) that they must be part of the culture. The author is a singer, performer, writer and a church music minister. He lives in Yulee.
Bitter cold is coming for Christmas weekend, but not record-breaking cold
Jacksonville, Fl — Today and Thursday will be the warmest of the next several days, but it’s not going to be too balmy. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking clouds and isolated showers with temperatures only climbing to the mid-60s. A few light showers are possible...
Black bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo for ‘engaging’ with zookeeper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens black bear was shot and killed after officials say it attacked a staff member. Jonny, the 5-year-old North American black bear, escaped from its exhibit behind the scenes, made contact and engaged with the keeper, according to a spokesperson. >>> STREAM...
Florida man becomes a millionaire after spelling 8 simple words with scratch-off game
A Florida man became a millionaire after spelling eight simple words with a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best pizza: Bala’s pizza
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bala’s pizza has been on our radar for quite some time and for a delicious reason. They have the best pizza in town!. We aren’t playing favorites either — Bala’s pizza is your 2022 choice for Jacksonville’s best pizza. Bala’s Pizza,...
First Coast News
Jacksonville mom gets some extra help as daughter fights cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Let's get a present for daddy!... Daddy drives a ship in the navy." Tiffany and her husband, Gregory, have five children. He doesn't actually drive a boat, Tiffany says, but he's about to leave on a long deployment on his ship. Lily and her little brother...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Track and field superstar Allyson Felix to speak
The Florida Forum Speaker Series, presented by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will welcome American track and field athlete and entrepreneur Allyson Felix on Jan. 18. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville. One of the most decorated...
Comments / 0