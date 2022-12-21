ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

904happyhour.com

Jacksonville NYE Guide 2022

Meet us at midnight with your sparkly outfits, dancing shoes, and champagne glasses! We have gathered places and events in Jacksonville you'll want to be when the clock strikes midnight. You might as well start off the year at a fun event, but keep in mind tickets are selling fast!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
QSR magazine

Ellianos Coffee Holds Grand Opening for Another Jacksonville, Florida Location

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based premium drive-thru coffee franchise, is celebrating the Grand Opening of another location in Jacksonville, Florida. The new store will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:00 am. Located near the intersection of Old Kings Highway and Baymeadows Road, the store’s address is 8781 Old Kings Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32217.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
realtybiznews.com

Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead

The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold

With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Whataburger, Tesla showroom under construction, set to join Atlantic Boulevard shopping center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been over a year since Cinemark theater opened in Jacksonville's Atlantic North shopping center and several businesses have since followed. The East Arlington location, owned by Jacksonville-based Sleiman Enterprises, is bustling with activity. With hundreds of residential apartment units under development behind the theater,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

The Village Takes Over Community Holiday Embrace

The Emmett Reed Community Center was the location for the Clara White Mission (CWM) 28th annual “December to Remember” event, hosted with partners, sponsors and supporters to help families in need have a little more cheer this holiday season. Throughout November, supporters donated toys and food to families in the Jacksonville area who submitted a wish list. Local fraternities and sororities also served as volunteer and donors for the special day. The mission provided a catered lunch for guests along with a Santa Claus photo-op for kids and an afternoon feasting and spreading holiday cheer. In addition, each family also received $500 cash to use as they needed to.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Early Signing Day 2022: The Highest Rated Recruiting Class In Northeast Florida History

Northeast Florida- National Early Signing Day has been an exciting week of high school football athletes getting prepared to transition to the next level of their playing careers. Several “Big Time” PREP athletes signed to big time programs from around the area. For the first time in history, at least eight 4-Star or higher nationally ranked athletes signed from one class in Northeast Florida. Recruiting history made in Duval. Check out some of the early signing day athletes and where they’ll play next year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

No More Crepes, but a Good New Restaurant

Editor’s Note: The author is our new restaurant and culture writer. Think that’s an odd combination? Well, we think restaurants are so important to this community (and so good) that they must be part of the culture. The author is a singer, performer, writer and a church music minister. He lives in Yulee.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best pizza: Bala’s pizza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bala’s pizza has been on our radar for quite some time and for a delicious reason. They have the best pizza in town!. We aren’t playing favorites either — Bala’s pizza is your 2022 choice for Jacksonville’s best pizza. Bala’s Pizza,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville mom gets some extra help as daughter fights cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Let's get a present for daddy!... Daddy drives a ship in the navy." Tiffany and her husband, Gregory, have five children. He doesn't actually drive a boat, Tiffany says, but he's about to leave on a long deployment on his ship. Lily and her little brother...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Track and field superstar Allyson Felix to speak

The Florida Forum Speaker Series, presented by The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital, will welcome American track and field athlete and entrepreneur Allyson Felix on Jan. 18. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville. One of the most decorated...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

