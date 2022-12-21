ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

Michigan ruling could shield teacher’s records from public view

A judge ruled last week that public school teachers aren’t subject to Michigan’s public information law even though they are public employees, a ruling some fear could make it easier to shield government records.Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham made the ruling in a case that centers on parent Carol Beth Litkouhi’s request for materials related to Rochester Community School District’s history of ethnic and gender studies class.The Mackinac Center...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023

Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ecurrent.com

The Details Behind The Love Stand Shut Down

“Thank you for all the love you all have brought to this place. The court has ordered The Love Stand to be removed by 12/4/2022. Let the memories of joy live in our hearts forever and help us remember that we are loved.”. These were the final words posted outside...
YPSILANTI, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?

Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Wayne County offers $2,400 signing bonus for GSRP preschool teachers

Preschool programs in Wayne County are offering signing bonuses up to $2,400 to new teachers in an attempt to address staffing shortages in early education.Wayne RESA, the county education agency that will pay the bonuses, hopes to enroll roughly 300 students waitlisted for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds from low-income families. Officials say they have enough classroom space for those students, but not enough educators to...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Private sector employees would be affected if right-to-work repealed in Michigan

Elizabeth Akers works for Bloomfield Hills Schools and because of a right-to-work law that went into effect in 2013, she was able to quit her union. When asked why she resigned her membership, Akers said: “I did not agree with the union for many reasons. They never represented the needs of the group of teachers that I belonged to (elementary or elective teachers), only the high school teachers.”
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield teen found

A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Anonymous gift allows Salvation Army to triple donations Dec. 23-24

The impending snow storm might fulfill wishes for a white Christmas, but it also means danger for Metro Detroiters living on the streets. Luckily a special gift arrived just in time for Christmas: all donations made to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit from Dec. 23-24 will be tripled thanks to an anonymous matching donation of $50,000. This matching donation opportunity is coupled with the existing $500,000 Consortium of Hope match, which runs through Dec. 31.
DETROIT, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Outbreak in Michigan

A 10-year-old warmblood mare in Macomb County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. She presented with an enlarged lymph node on December 6. Her diagnosis was confirmed on December 19. The horse, who is unvaccinated, is currently affected and alive. Seven other cases are suspected, and 42 horses are exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit awards first recreational marijuana retail licenses

Chronic City, Gage 313 and West Coast Meds were among the 33 businesses that received a retail recreational marijuana license from the city of Detroit on Thursday, marking the end of a yearslong effort by the city to award these coveted licenses. Sixty licenses were available in the first round but only 33 applicants met the qualifications for a recreational dispensary, the city said. Several also applied for a license to open a microbusiness or consumption lounge...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending

A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
NOVI, MI

