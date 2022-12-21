Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Michigan ruling could shield teacher’s records from public view
A judge ruled last week that public school teachers aren’t subject to Michigan’s public information law even though they are public employees, a ruling some fear could make it easier to shield government records.Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob James Cunningham made the ruling in a case that centers on parent Carol Beth Litkouhi’s request for materials related to Rochester Community School District’s history of ethnic and gender studies class.The Mackinac Center...
mibiz.com
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023
Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
ecurrent.com
The Details Behind The Love Stand Shut Down
“Thank you for all the love you all have brought to this place. The court has ordered The Love Stand to be removed by 12/4/2022. Let the memories of joy live in our hearts forever and help us remember that we are loved.”. These were the final words posted outside...
bridgedetroit.com
Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?
Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer picks departing lawmaker for State Board of Education
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has selected state Sen. Marshall Bullock, a Democrat from Detroit, to fill a vacancy on the State Board of Education, a panel that helps oversee Michigan public schools. Bullock, who lost his bid for a second term in the Senate in August, was one...
Wayne County offers $2,400 signing bonus for GSRP preschool teachers
Preschool programs in Wayne County are offering signing bonuses up to $2,400 to new teachers in an attempt to address staffing shortages in early education.Wayne RESA, the county education agency that will pay the bonuses, hopes to enroll roughly 300 students waitlisted for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds from low-income families. Officials say they have enough classroom space for those students, but not enough educators to...
bridgemi.com
New Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: Democrats will seek consensus
State Rep. Joe Tate will be Michigan’s first Black House speaker. The Detroit Democrat is a former football player and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He says he wants to bring ‘a very thoughtful and deliberate approach’ to the leadership role. Joe Tate has a college...
"She said yes!" CMU commencement turned proposal for one Metro Detroit couple
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A college commencement that turned into a proposal one Metro Detroit couple will never forget. For David Shoemaker, nothing could top the feeling of finally getting his Master of Entrepreneurial Ventures degree during commencement at Central Michigan University on Saturday, Dec. 17. That is until he dropped down on one knee to propose to Ryann Swann. Swann is Shoemaker's girlfriend of nearly three years."I think she said yes!" said CMU President Bob Davies in front of the large crowd.Davies had Shoemaker, his family and Swann join him on stage to congratulate him for receiving his master's...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Private sector employees would be affected if right-to-work repealed in Michigan
Elizabeth Akers works for Bloomfield Hills Schools and because of a right-to-work law that went into effect in 2013, she was able to quit her union. When asked why she resigned her membership, Akers said: “I did not agree with the union for many reasons. They never represented the needs of the group of teachers that I belonged to (elementary or elective teachers), only the high school teachers.”
dbusiness.com
Laura Harmon Named Chief Nursing Officer, VP of Patient Care Services at McLaren Oakland
McLaren Oakland, the 318-bed, Pontiac-based primary and specialty care hospital serving all of Oakland County, has named Laura Harmon as its vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “I’m truly excited about being able to work alongside a stellar nursing staff and collaborate with them all to...
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.
HometownLife.com
Wayne-Westland elementary school student cut with knife at bus stop
Correction: A previous version of this story contained an error about the location of the incident. A 10-year-old Schweitzer Elementary student was cut with a knife on the way to school Thursday morning. According to Wayne-Westland schools Superintendent John Dignan, two fourth grade students engaged in a physical altercation at...
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen found
A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
The Oakland Press
Anonymous gift allows Salvation Army to triple donations Dec. 23-24
The impending snow storm might fulfill wishes for a white Christmas, but it also means danger for Metro Detroiters living on the streets. Luckily a special gift arrived just in time for Christmas: all donations made to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit from Dec. 23-24 will be tripled thanks to an anonymous matching donation of $50,000. This matching donation opportunity is coupled with the existing $500,000 Consortium of Hope match, which runs through Dec. 31.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Outbreak in Michigan
A 10-year-old warmblood mare in Macomb County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. She presented with an enlarged lymph node on December 6. Her diagnosis was confirmed on December 19. The horse, who is unvaccinated, is currently affected and alive. Seven other cases are suspected, and 42 horses are exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
Detroit awards first recreational marijuana retail licenses
Chronic City, Gage 313 and West Coast Meds were among the 33 businesses that received a retail recreational marijuana license from the city of Detroit on Thursday, marking the end of a yearslong effort by the city to award these coveted licenses. Sixty licenses were available in the first round but only 33 applicants met the qualifications for a recreational dispensary, the city said. Several also applied for a license to open a microbusiness or consumption lounge...
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Memorial honors Detroiters who died while experiencing homelessness
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter's mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 to someone who truly needed it. "She gave her heart," Lewis, 53, said. ...
HometownLife.com
New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending
A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
Comments / 1