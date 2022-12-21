ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History

All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields

The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
TEXAS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

FBI Delays Possible Iowa Serial Killer Case

The FBI is taking steps forward (or they are supposed to) in the case of possibly the most prolific serial killer in history. This horrific record might have been reached right here in the Hawkeye State. Donald Dean Studey Explained. We've been keeping you updated about Donald Dean Studey. This...
THURMAN, IA
RadarOnline

Neighbor Of Slain Idaho Students Claimed He Heard Scream On Night Of Quadruple Murders, Assumed It Was A 'Party Sound'

A neighbor who lives close by the four slain University of Idaho students said he heard a scream the night of the quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Inan Harsh, 30, lived a few doors down in an apartment complex by the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13.He claimed that Sunday was different because the typical weekend crowd of 15 to 20 people in the home's backyard was not present. "It was kind of bizarre," Harsh told the ...
MOSCOW, ID
Oxygen

A Faked Kidnapping, A Serial Killer's Lies And Other Famous Crime Hoaxes

When it comes to true crime, the truth is typically stranger than fiction — but sometimes, what originally seems like the truth is also a whole lot of lies. Hoaxes typically occur when a person is trying to cover up a more egregious falsehood; the hoax helps them look more like a victim instead of an aggressor, or in the case of Sherri Papini, an adulterer. (Sherri Papini's kidnapping hoax is the focus of a new special, "Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies," airing Saturday, December 17 at 9/8c on Oxygen.)
COLORADO STATE
WATE

Netflix to put a stop to password sharing

KSNF/KODE — Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set […]
CBS News

Richard Cottingham, serial killer known as the "Torso Killer," admits murdering 5 women decades ago, including 23-year-old mom

A serial killer known as the "Torso Killer" admitted Monday to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America's most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Oxygen

Learn About A Notorious Kidnapping Hoax In 'Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies And More Lies'

In 2016, Sherri Papini said she had been kidnapped by two women while she was out jogging. It was all a lie. When Sherri Papini said she had been kidnapped and tortured, her friends and family naturally believed her. But eventually, her lies were exposed and a horrifying truth emerged, as the people around her realized she was not who they believed she was.

