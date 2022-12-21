ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Dua Lipa’s Red Hot Minidress Included a Lacy Keyhole Cutout

Considering Dua Lipa’s impressive wardrobe is always influencing what’s trending (see: vibrant leather trench coats and cozy fall staples), it’s no surprise that her latest look delivered some festive fashion inspiration just in time to save the holiday party dressing scene once and for all. On Friday,...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...
Stereogum

Taylor Swift Wrote A Movie And Will Direct It For Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is about to make her debut as a screenwriter and feature film director. As Variety reports, Swift has signed with Searchlight Pictures, a studio focused on prestige movies with Oscar aspirations, to direct a movie based on her own original script. All further details on the project are still under wraps.

