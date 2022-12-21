United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO