The first real winter storm of the season blew into Merrill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, with freezing rain for the day, rendering roads icy and slick, and closing down area schools for the day. Based on weather forecasts, school was also called off that evening for the following day, Thursday, Dec. 15, with high school students having a virtual school day and younger grades getting the day off. Area children were delighted to wake up to about six inches of heavy, wet, perfect-for-building-a-snowman snow on the ground, and along with a no-school snow day, that had energetic kids outdoors shoveling, building snowmen and snow forts, and making snow angels and other creations on Thursday. [See photos that showcase how a little down time for kids fosters creativity.]

MERRILL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO