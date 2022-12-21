A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...

