Iowa, LA

CBS News

Big Storms Heading Toward Georgia

(CNN) -- Severe storms are rumbling towards Georgia and could deliver tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. More than 40 million people from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia and northward to central Indiana and Illinois are under at least a marginal threat of severe weather Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
GEORGIA STATE
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Parts of the U.S. are About to Get Pounded by Tornadoes and Snow: Details

Severe storms are sweeping across the country bringing a wide range of weather activity across the U.S. These storms will be pounding parts of the country with heavy snowfalls, massive rainfall, and even intense tornado activity. These weather conditions are created by a massive cold front that is moving across the U.S. throughout the week. The cold front is starting in the Western regions of the country and pushing south, weather experts note.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
WRGB

Today It's Rain and 50s, 19 Years Ago it Was Big Snow and Cold

I wrote the following summary for this event not long after the storm ended back in 2003 for the CBS6 Albany Climate and Storm Summary Database. You can see the full article there with a complete listing of archived snowfall reports. Enjoy the look back at this first storm in what ended up being an extremely active December back in 2003.
ALBANY, NY
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Stormy and Chilly Conditions with Rain To Unleash in Northeast and Midwest This Week that Could Affect Outdoor Activities and Holiday Shopping

The latest weather forecast said stormy weather conditions could emerge starting Monday in the Northeast and Midwest portions. The forecast added that rain and potential snow could unload this week, affecting outdoor activities and holiday shopping. As December flipped into the calendar's month, many Americans had plans for their Christmas...
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
ILLINOIS STATE

