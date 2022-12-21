ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

New study shows Utahns are among the most stressed in the US, students included

Utah ranks among the most stressed states in the country, placing second nationally. That’s according to an October study conducted by PlushCare, an online health and medical provider. The organization analyzed four million geotagged tweets from 340 major United States cities with a stress detection tool called TensiStrength, developed by Wolverhampton University.
Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie” – Cache Valley Daily

October 4, 1930 – December 21, 2022 (age 92) Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie,” 92, passed away peacefully from this earth, December 21, 2022, in North Logan, Utah. She was born and raised in Amalga, Utah and was the 8th out of 11 children born to Francis Hannah Christensen and Leroy Smith Bingham on October 4, 1930. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.
Mary Elizabeth Jensen – Cache Valley Daily

Mary Elizabeth Jensen age 79 Passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was born on May 18, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho. The Daughter of Otho Floyd & Delia Turner Nield. She was the third of four children. Mary grew up in Montpelier, ID where...
David Eugene Cramer – Cache Valley Daily

December 15, 1942 – December 15, 2022 (age 80) David Eugene Cramer, 80 died December 15, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden, Utah. Dave was born December 15, 1942 in Clarion, Iowa to Leonard Jelske Cramer and Lucile Mae Armstrong. He attended Clarion High School and was in many activities including the Drama Club. After graduating in 1961 he attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa for one semester. At that point, he followed his father’s lead and joined the US Navy. After training to be an electronic technician, he was assigned to a couple of ships based out of Norfolk, Virginia. Later he was transferred to an Army base in Ethiopia in the mountains above Addis Ababa. After being discharged, he went to work as an ET for the Physics Research Department under the direction of Dr. James Van Allen. After the Challenger space craft blew up (and NASA money dried up!), Dave contacted Space Dynamics Laboratory in Logan, Utah to apply for a job. We moved to Hyde Park, Utah in August 1989.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Local farmer wins Utah Farm Bureau award

SANDY—Mason and Erika Anderson of Millard County were the winners of the Utah Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R)‘Achievement Award’. The award was presented at the recent Utah Farm Bureau Annual Convention and is considered the top honor for young farmers and ranchers in Utah. The...
Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols – Cache Valley Daily

August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Lake questions: Why is Utah still funding Bear River Development?

The Great Salt Lake Collaborative is a group of news, education and media organizations – including The Globe, Amplify Utah and student journalists at Salt Lake Community College – that have come together to better inform and engage the public about the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake.
Rethink your use of extension cords says Utah Fire Marshal

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. “They were never meant to replace permanent wiring,” Black told KSL NewsRadio, “and shouldn’t be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces.”
Christmas for Axel – Cache Valley Daily

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell’s life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday. Axel thought of Christmas, then he tossed...
The Utah Wildlife Board Needs Two New Members. Could It Be You?

The Utah Wildlife Board is the group that makes the final decisions about hunting and fishing along with how wildlife is managed in the state of Utah. In August of 2023, two of the board members, Kevin Albrecht and Karl Hirst, will come to the end of six years of service and will be leaving the board. Members of the public who are interested in serving on the Utah Wildlife Board are being encouraged to fill these two positions. Board members are appointed by the governor, but any resident of the state of Utah can submit an application for consideration. The application period for the to open positions will be from January 1st, 2023 through March 31st at 5PM. A college degree is not required to serve on the Utah Wildlife Board. Applicants will need to list any organizations or associations they have been members of during the previous 5 years. Because each region of the state must have representation on the board, one of the vacancies will need to be filled by someone from the southeastern region of the state. The other vacancy will be filled by someone from anywhere outside the northern region. The members the governor will select will serve for one six year term. Board members are encouraged to attend public meetings of the Wildlife Regional Advisory Council in their respective regions. Board members will also attend about six public board meetings held each year in Farmington. These posistions are unpaid, and board members are not employees of the State of Utah. The Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee, an eleven member committee appointed by the governnor, will review applicants and select candidates to interview. They will forward their recommendations to the governor. If you want to apply to become a board member go to boards.utah.gov/s. This website will not be available until January 1st.
Leslie Abram Laird – Cache Valley Daily

June 27, 1933 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 89) Leslie Abram Laird, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, with his son, Steven, at his side. Leslie or Les, as he preferred to be called, was born June 27, 1933, in Eureka, Nevada, to Abram Laird and Sybil Frazier. He was the second of 5 boys, George Franklin, Kenneth Eugene, Clifford Cedric, and Alton Jarrol, all preceded him in death, as did his parents.
