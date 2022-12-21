Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stroke in females?
Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
What is stiff-person syndrome? Disorder impacts Céline Dion's ability to sing
Céline Dion revealed in an emotional and tear-filled announcement on Thursday that she had to postpone her upcoming European tour after being diagnosed with a "very rare neurological disorder": stiff-person syndrome. The debilitating illness has impacted her ability to sing and walk. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff-person syndrome, otherwise known as Moersch-Woltman syndrome, is a "rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease." The illness causes the body to become rigid and more sensitive to noise, touch and emotional distress. That heightened sensitivity can cause muscle spasms, as well as "hunched over and stiffened" postures," according to...
Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living
(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
How To Fix High Blood Pressure Without Medication
High blood pressure affects nearly half of adults, contributing to heart disease. However, it may be possible to bring blood pressure down without medications.
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Let the patient choose their type 2 diabetes medication, says study
A large-scale new study offers a new approach to treating in type 2 diabetes, one that puts patients in charge of their own medication. The Trimaster study is the first to allow people with type 2 diabetes to choose their own medication, after trying three different drugs in succession. It concluded the approach could be a new way of finding the best treatment.
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
I suffered a stroke and went blind after getting splinter
It left him with a sliver of hope. A UK carpenter’s life nearly splintered apart when he suffered a stroke and nearly lost his sight after a splinter in his hand sparked a ferocious infection. “He deteriorated through the evening and was in intense pain,” the poor soul’s mother, Jackie Parkyn, 65, told SWNS of the disastrous incident, which occurred in August 2020 after her son Dave Parkyn, now 30, got a splinter in his hand while working with wood. The Cornwall-based carpenter first felt something was awry when he “came home from work with a massive headache and feeling really...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
AHA News: A Heart Attack During Pregnancy, Then Heart Valve Surgery
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- As she walked up to her fourth-floor apartment, Marisa MacDonnell figured something was different with this pregnancy, her second. She felt winded. She had to take deeper breaths. And when she carried her then-2-year-old son, Sam, he felt heavier than his...
New “Mind-Reading” Machine Helps Stroke Victims Communicate
The new device has attained a history-making milestone. A stated goal is such a tool will soon be available on a widespread basis, and prove as highly effective for others who have lost the power of speech as it has with its first subject.
Freethink
Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes
A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.
