Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
CBS Philly

What is stiff-person syndrome? Disorder impacts Céline Dion's ability to sing

Céline Dion revealed in an emotional and tear-filled announcement on Thursday that she had to postpone her upcoming European tour after being diagnosed with a "very rare neurological disorder": stiff-person syndrome. The debilitating illness has impacted her ability to sing and walk. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff-person syndrome, otherwise known as Moersch-Woltman syndrome, is a "rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease." The illness causes the body to become rigid and more sensitive to noise, touch and emotional distress. That heightened sensitivity can cause muscle spasms, as well as "hunched over and stiffened" postures," according to...
Surprise Independent

Life After Stroke: 5 tips for recovery and daily living

(Family Features) In the weeks and months immediately following a stroke, an early rehabilitation program offers the best possible recovery outcomes. While each person’s stroke recovery journey is unique, starting the path toward rehabilitation as soon as it’s medically safe allows stroke survivors to mitigate the lasting effects.
Henrico Citizen

Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
HealthDay

Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who've had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by a reactivation of the virus that causes chickenpox. About one-third of Americans will develop shingles in their lifetime, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MedicalXpress

Let the patient choose their type 2 diabetes medication, says study

A large-scale new study offers a new approach to treating in type 2 diabetes, one that puts patients in charge of their own medication. The Trimaster study is the first to allow people with type 2 diabetes to choose their own medication, after trying three different drugs in succession. It concluded the approach could be a new way of finding the best treatment.
Medical News Today

What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?

Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
New York Post

I suffered a stroke and went blind after getting splinter

It left him with a sliver of hope. A UK carpenter’s life nearly splintered apart when he suffered a stroke and nearly lost his sight after a splinter in his hand sparked a ferocious infection. “He deteriorated through the evening and was in intense pain,” the poor soul’s mother, Jackie Parkyn, 65, told SWNS of the disastrous incident, which occurred in August 2020 after her son Dave Parkyn, now 30, got a splinter in his hand while working with wood. The Cornwall-based carpenter first felt something was awry when he “came home from work with a massive headache and feeling really...
ajmc.com

Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D

Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Freethink

Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes

A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.

