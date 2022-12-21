Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
TCU Coach Names Key To Beating Michigan
Don't look now, but the College Football Playoff starts in only eight days. Georgia is set to play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while TCU is going to take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners of these two games will then meet on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium for a chance to win a championship.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Legacy QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy quarterback Marcos Davila announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday afternoon. Davila becomes the Horned Frogs’ first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class. Davila had around 20 offers on the table including a number in the lone star state. Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, UTSA, and North Texas […]
diehardsport.com
TCU Star DB Take Swipe At Michigan Ahead Of CFB Semifinal?
Michigan and TCU will square off in a little over a week for a spot in the championship game. Ahead of the game, TCU’s top defensive back, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson called out Michigan’s offense to be similar to Texas’:. Texas is 8-4 on the season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
BYU Football Signs 15 Players As Part of Class of 2023
The BYU Cougars have had more than a year to recruit under the banner of their impending membership in the Big 12 Conference next season. The 2023 Class the Cougars signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, was not as good as last year’s class, if you’re looking at 247Sports’ overall rankings. The 2023 class is ranked No. 74 overall with a No. 71 composite ranking.
kslsports.com
Former BYU OL Clark Barrington Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – BYU might face former OL Clark Barrington in 2023. That’s because Barrington is moving to a program in the Big 12. Barrington announced that he would conclude his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. A move that likely surprised no one as the four-year starter reunites with former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos again.
baylorlariat.com
Frozen in time: 2022 Armed Forces Bowl one of coldest bowl games ever
It’s 6:30 in the evening on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth. It’s 13 degrees, and the Baylor Bears are ready to receive the kick as die-hard football fanatics are settling into their frozen seats. The stage is set for everyone to endure one of the coldest bowl games in college football history.
Fort Worth Armed Forces Bowl was the coldest college bowl game ever
Last night’s Armed Forces Bowl was not really a great game but it does have one distinction. It goes into the books as the coldest bowl game ever.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
Did Wyoming Find its Quarterback of the Future?
LARAMIE -- Southlake Carroll High School has been nothing short of a quarterback factory. Chase Daniel went there. So did Kenny Hill, Greg McElroy and Quinn Ewers. Ewers was the top high school recruit in the country, so in demand he skipped his senior year at one of the top powerhouse programs in the state of Texas. NIL money -- lots of it -- was riding on that decision.
saturdaytradition.com
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Week 4: SBLive/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings
Duncanville puts together an impressive outing in the Bahamas to jump to No. 2.
Armed Forces Bowl on 12/22
The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will be played on Thursday, September 22nd at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. The Armed Forces Bowl celebrates the student-athletes that choose to play football at military academies and to serve their country.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold
Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS — (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
Comments / 0