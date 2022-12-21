Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Update: Storm brings gusty winds, icy temperatues to Northeast Tennessee
{div}Update: A powerful winter storm brought frigid temperatures, howling winds, power outages and a dusting of snow to Northeast Tennessee on Friday. During the late morning, BrightRidge had more than 3,000 outages, and it brought in some contracted crews to help restore power. The Gray and Boones Creek areas of Washington County had the most power outages.
Cocke County EMA prepares for arctic cold front, taking lessons from 2020 Christmas Eve snowstorm
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are taking measures to make sure the county is ready for extreme cold and snow forecasted to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. They said they activated the "emergency operations center" which will help them respond to...
Johnson City Press
Region braces for brutal cold, snow
Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
1450wlaf.com
First impactful, extreme cold weather event in decades on the way
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Dangerously cold weather is Campbell County bound and will arrive soon after midnight Thursday into Friday. Temps will slide from around 35-degrees at midnight, Friday’s high, to four-degrees above by daybreak Friday. Bottom line, this will be an impactful, extreme cold event that Campbell County and the region have not been seen for decades, and you’ll want to protect people, pets and pipes.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Rain to some snow late Thursday, First Alert Weather Days for bitter cold air
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers are likely throughout the day on Thursday with more scattered rain to some snow overnight into Friday. This cold front brings bitter cold air by Friday morning which is when our First Alert Weather Day begins. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
Emergency crews preparing for additional calls as temperatures plummet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With bitterly cold temperatures set to hit the region in the coming days, emergency crews are expecting an uptick in calls. “We expect to be on I-26 most of the weekend and the state does a good job trying to clear and pre-treat as much as they can but we’ll […]
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
How to stay warm when the power is out
With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
Johnson City Press
Salvation Army to help community brave the cold
KINGSPORT — With temperatures expected to dip into the single digits with strong winds and possibly snow, the region is preparing for a blustery holiday. The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport announced it will open a warming station at the 505 Dale St. location from Friday, Dec. 23, to Sunday, Dec. 25, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
How to winterize your car for upcoming arctic weather
With literal arctic temperatures heading toward East Tennessee, Rural Metro Fire Department is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles now.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather. Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open. The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast...
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
Comments