Morristown, TN

Johnson City Press

Update: Storm brings gusty winds, icy temperatues to Northeast Tennessee

{div}Update: A powerful winter storm brought frigid temperatures, howling winds, power outages and a dusting of snow to Northeast Tennessee on Friday. During the late morning, BrightRidge had more than 3,000 outages, and it brought in some contracted crews to help restore power. The Gray and Boones Creek areas of Washington County had the most power outages.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Region braces for brutal cold, snow

Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
KINGSPORT, TN
1450wlaf.com

First impactful, extreme cold weather event in decades on the way

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Dangerously cold weather is Campbell County bound and will arrive soon after midnight Thursday into Friday. Temps will slide from around 35-degrees at midnight, Friday’s high, to four-degrees above by daybreak Friday. Bottom line, this will be an impactful, extreme cold event that Campbell County and the region have not been seen for decades, and you’ll want to protect people, pets and pipes.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood to close due to upcoming winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An arctic blast will arrive in East Tennessee after midnight Thursday, dropping temperatures to the coldest in the area in December since 1989, according to the National Weather Service. The cold front will bring dangerously cold wind chills, possible ice and wind gusts that could cause...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville prepares for winter weather and 'bone-chilling' temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are expecting "bone-chilling" temperatures this week, as arctic air approaches East Tennessee. It's bringing temperatures in the single digits and snow and is expected to impact the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The city's Public Service Department also said they are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

Salvation Army to help community brave the cold

KINGSPORT — With temperatures expected to dip into the single digits with strong winds and possibly snow, the region is preparing for a blustery holiday. The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport announced it will open a warming station at the 505 Dale St. location from Friday, Dec. 23, to Sunday, Dec. 25, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather. Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open. The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

