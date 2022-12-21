ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary

Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
DENISON, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Paris family loses home in structure fire

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
PARIS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k

Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
ARGYLE, TX
KXII.com

Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Emotions ran high at the Tioga ISD school board meeting Tuesday night, after parents and faculty members recently discovered the district is in a tight financial bind. After meeting in executive session for two-and-a-half hours, the board revealed they will terminate 20 teachers and will decrease...
TIOGA, TX

