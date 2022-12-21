Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
KXII.com
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
KXII.com
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Emotions ran high at the Tioga ISD school board meeting Tuesday night, after parents and faculty members recently discovered the district is in a tight financial bind. After meeting in executive session for two-and-a-half hours, the board revealed they will terminate 20 teachers and will decrease...
