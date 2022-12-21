Read full article on original website
Related
mo.gov
MDC seeks recycled Christmas trees to benefit fish and anglers in area lakes
Body St. LOUIS, Mo.—What better Christmas present could there be than a new home? Of course, some anglers might say an improved chance to catch fish would be at the top of their list. Christmas trees can check both boxes off the list by creating a place for fish...
mo.gov
MDC invites teachers to Discover Nature Schools kindergarten unit workshop Dec. 29 at Wurdack MU Extension Center
Body COOK STATION, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature Schools (DNS) program is a win-win opportunity for both educators and students. It provides high-quality science units designed to meet the needs of teachers while preparing Missouri's students to become life-long conservationists through hands-on experiences in nature. Multiple units are fine-tuned to serve the needs of grade levels from K-12.
Comments / 0