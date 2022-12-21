ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDC invites teachers to Discover Nature Schools kindergarten unit workshop Dec. 29 at Wurdack MU Extension Center

Body COOK STATION, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature Schools (DNS) program is a win-win opportunity for both educators and students. It provides high-quality science units designed to meet the needs of teachers while preparing Missouri's students to become life-long conservationists through hands-on experiences in nature. Multiple units are fine-tuned to serve the needs of grade levels from K-12.
