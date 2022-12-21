Read full article on original website
Related
Sand Hills Express
Massive storm cancels hundreds of flights as “crippling impacts” expected
A powerful winter storm is expected to bring bitter cold, blizzard-like conditions and “potentially crippling impacts” to multiple states as millions of Americans are trying to get home for the holidays. About 3 million people are booked on about 47,000 flights Thursday, making it one of the busiest...
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
Sand Hills Express
What exactly is wind chill? Here’s what goes into that “feels like” temperature
▶ Watch Video: Deadly winter storm and extreme cold sweeps U.S. A historic winter storm has led to thousands of canceled flights and resulted in more than 240 million people in the U.S. under some form of winter weather advisory ahead of the holiday weekend, as a powerful Arctic front continues moving east. About 180 million people are facing wind chill warnings or advisories, the National Weather Service said on Friday, warning that high winds from the cold front will produce “dangerous wind chill readings across nearly all of the central to eastern U.S.” continuing into the weekend.
Comments / 0