Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself

On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
KOKI FOX 23

Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21

The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
Sand Hills Express

Trump’s IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called “negligent”

When Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation investigated the IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on Trump’s 2017 filings stood out. The IRS agent wrote that Trump “hires a professional accounting firm and Counsel to prepare and file tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all income and deduction items.”

