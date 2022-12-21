Read full article on original website
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself
On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
House January 6 committee chairman says panel 'close to putting pens down' on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is "close to putting pens down" on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress.
465 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 960 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 465 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
Fmr West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans, convicted in Jan 6 Capitol protest, considers run for Congress
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate who served a federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, is considering running for Congress.
Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21
The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
Riggleman says Cheney had ‘outsized’ influence on Jan. 6 committee
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), who previously worked as an adviser to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, said Sunday that committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had “outsized” influence over its work. Riggleman was speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta ahead of the release of the...
The House Passed a $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill This Week. Here’s What’s in It
The bill allocates over $850 billion for military spending and almost $773 billion for domestic programs, like education, healthcare and affordable housing
White House invites in state lawmakers before 2023 sessions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is playing host to roughly 50 Democratic state lawmakers from 31 states this week as legislatures prepare for their upcoming sessions, aiming to talk over strategy on top issues like climate change, gun violence, abortion rights and voting rights. Those expected to attend...
Trump’s IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called “negligent”
When Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation investigated the IRS audits of Donald Trump’s taxes, an agent’s note on Trump’s 2017 filings stood out. The IRS agent wrote that Trump “hires a professional accounting firm and Counsel to prepare and file tax return,” and they “ensure” that Trump “properly reports all income and deduction items.”
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Senate clears $1.7 trillion spending bill in sprint to avert government shutdown
Washington — The Senate on Thursday approved the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, sending the bill to the House as lawmakers scramble to swiftly clear the package to stave off a partial government shutdown just before the Christmas holiday and leave Washington ahead of the approaching winter storm. The...
