Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – CHRISTMAS CRIMES
This is to the person that helped themselves to my radio at my Christmas barn located in my store in Crystal River. You know who you are and I’m just going to tell you that I have a recording and it would be nice if you would return my radio before I turn it in to the sheriff’s department. You know who you are and you know where you got it, so it would be nice if you would return it.
Habitat for Humanity: Volunteers needed
The backbone of any nonprofit organization is its volunteers. “For us, they’re critical, especially now as we ramp up our building pace,” said George Rusaw, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County’s president/CEO.
Gulf Coast Marine owners close shop after 45-plus years
For almost 45 and a half years, Skip and Linda Turvaville have owned and operated Gulf Coast Marine Service off Yulee Drive in Homosassa. On Friday, the couple closed their doors and headed off to retirement. They plan to travel in their RV, get some rest and become more involved in their church, First Baptist Church of Homosassa.
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
County's home inventory up 116%; median price hits $270,000
Citrus County’s housing market mirrored that of the state in November with more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices compared to a year ago. Inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data.
County rejects density bonuses for affordable housing
Citrus County commissioners put the brakes on giving incentives such as density bonuses to developers to build more affordable housing. Board members broached the oft-discussed topic at a recent meeting because it was a holdover item from the previous board. After lively debate, there was no consensus to move forward with more incentives for now.
