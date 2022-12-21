Read full article on original website
Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie” – Cache Valley Daily
October 4, 1930 – December 21, 2022 (age 92) Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie,” 92, passed away peacefully from this earth, December 21, 2022, in North Logan, Utah. She was born and raised in Amalga, Utah and was the 8th out of 11 children born to Francis Hannah Christensen and Leroy Smith Bingham on October 4, 1930. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.
Larry Earl Shumway – Cache Valley Daily
January 10, 1943 – December 20, 2022 (age 79) Larry Earl Shumway, beloved husband, father, and grandfather of Logan Utah, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the age of 79 leaving a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Larry was born on January 10, 1943 to Norma and Norman Shumway in Price, Utah. He grew up in American Fork, Utah and was the oldest of five children. He always looked out for his younger brothers and sisters and was a great example to them. He loved to play, watch, and coach sports and was a very talented and skilled athlete. He lettered in baseball, football, and basketball for American Fork High School before he graduated in 1961. After graduation, Larry served a full-time LDS mission to London England. When he returned home, he married Terry Archibald and they had 3 children. Larry and his family moved to Sacramento California after attending Brigham Young University, but he returned to Utah after his first marriage ended. He met the love of his life, Jeraldine Jones at a singles dance and they were married in the Provo Temple in 1973. Family was extremely important to Larry and he treated Jeri’s daughters like they were his own. He and Jeri had 4 more children and raised them in Logan Utah. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren and he supported and loved each of them very much.
11 Crumbl Cookies franchises penalized for child labor violations – Cache Valley Daily
Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division assessed $57,854 in penalties to 11 Crumbl Cookies locations to resolve child labor violations. The fast-growing cookie and dessert company began in Logan in 2017 and has had franchises quickly spread throughout the country with more than 600 shops in 47 states. But 11 of those franchises in six states have been penalized for allowing young employees – many 14 and 15 years of age – to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations.
Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols – Cache Valley Daily
August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
Douglas Rigby Bird – Cache Valley Daily
June 12, 1949 – December 20, 2022 (age 73) Douglas Rigby Bird passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on December 20, 2022 in Hyde Park, Utah surrounded by his wife and children. He was born June 12, 1949 in Logan, Utah to Seth John and Barbara Rigby...
Larin H. Bodily – Cache Valley Daily
November 20, 1937 — December 20, 2022 (age 85) Larin H. Bodily passed away on Tuesday, December 20th 2022 at the age of 85. He was born at home in Fairview, Idaho on November 20th 1937 to Robert Griffeth and Berdean Wilkinson Hampton. After attending school in Fairview, he served in the US Army through the Anchorage, Alaska and Seattle, Washington Army bases. After returning from service, he went to work on the Beckstead farm where he met his sweetheart, DiAnn Beckstead. They married on June 16th 1961 in Preston, Idaho. They remained in Preston where they raised their 3 children; Coleen, Larin Clay, and Curtis Orlando.
Kenneth Edward Ray – Cache Valley Daily
August 23, 1930 – December 17, 2022 (age 92) On December 17, 2022, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and member of the Elkridge ward family, Kenneth Edward Ray did his last greeting and handed out his last program to be reunited with Joyce his wife of 63 years. Kenneth is...
Mary Elizabeth Jensen – Cache Valley Daily
Mary Elizabeth Jensen age 79 Passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was born on May 18, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho. The Daughter of Otho Floyd & Delia Turner Nield. She was the third of four children. Mary grew up in Montpelier, ID where...
Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen – Cache Valley Daily
September 26, 1932 – December 21, 2022 (age 90) Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was the last child of Ernest and Esther Christensen of Richmond. Her family included brothers Seth, Lee, and sister Noreen. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1950...
Betty Jo Dyer – Cache Valley Daily
August 26, 1928 – — December 18, 2022 (age 94) Betty Jo Dyer, 94, of Downey, Idaho, passed away on December 18, 2022 at her daughter’s, Berta Jo Proctor, home in Downey. There are no services planned for Betty Jo at this time. Condolences and memories may...
Kimberly Brown Nielsen – Cache Valley Daily
July 31, 1954 – December 20, 2022 (age 68) Kimberly Brown Nielsen, 68, of Hyrum, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
Utah State upset for second time this week, loses to SMU – Cache Valley Daily
HONOLULU – Utah State was the second victim of SMU’s upset-fest in the Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The Aggies fell 77-74 to the Mustangs who also upset a then-top 50 NET team Iona on Thursday. On Thursday, USU seemed to work out the kinks that led to...
Logan City officials announce closures for Christmas holiday – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced modified schedules for various offices and function during the Christmas holiday period from Saturday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Dec. 26. Most Logan City offices will be closed on Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24), including the City Hall, the Logan Landfill and the...
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State suffered a heart-breaking loss to Weber State last time out, missing a chance for program history and ending its undefeated run to start the season. But the Aggies (9-1) have a chance to right the wrongs of that loss with a three-game tournament run that starts with a matchup against Seattle (8-2). If they win every game, it’ll put the team right back on track heading into conference play.
Aggies blast Seattle in opening game of Hawaii tournament – Cache Valley Daily
HONOLULU – Utah State brushed off an embarrassing loss to Weber State earlier this week, putting forth its best defensive game of the season in an 84-56 blowout victory over Seattle in the Aggies’ opening game in the Hawaii Airlines Diamond Head Classic. “It was a really big...
UDOT plans to replace Summit Creek culvert in Smithfield early in 2023 – Cache Valley Daily
SMITHFIELD – The Utah Department of Transportation has announced that it will be disrupting traffic through Smithfield in early 2023 to replace a box culvert on Summit Creek. “Replacement of the culvert is scheduled to begin in mid- to late-January,” according to Sam Winkler, the manager of public outreach...
Logan man arrested for allegedly stalking and secretly recording Nibley woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 40-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with allegedly setting up cameras to secretly record a woman and stalking her, according to law enforcement. Aaron Hartzell Norton was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies...
Warming Center providing shelter from the cold, but needs more volunteers to continue – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Earlier this month was the grand opening of the William A Burnard Warming Center operating at Logan’s St. John’s Episcopal Church on evenings and overnights. The center provides a resting place from the bitter cold for those with no other place to sleep at night.
Logan man pleads guilty to stealing wallet and making $6,800 in charges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man has admitted to stealing a citizen’s wallet and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges two months ago. Ethan Allen Fischer accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three of the 22 charges he was facing. Fischer was in 1st District Court,...
