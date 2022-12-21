January 10, 1943 – December 20, 2022 (age 79) Larry Earl Shumway, beloved husband, father, and grandfather of Logan Utah, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the age of 79 leaving a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Larry was born on January 10, 1943 to Norma and Norman Shumway in Price, Utah. He grew up in American Fork, Utah and was the oldest of five children. He always looked out for his younger brothers and sisters and was a great example to them. He loved to play, watch, and coach sports and was a very talented and skilled athlete. He lettered in baseball, football, and basketball for American Fork High School before he graduated in 1961. After graduation, Larry served a full-time LDS mission to London England. When he returned home, he married Terry Archibald and they had 3 children. Larry and his family moved to Sacramento California after attending Brigham Young University, but he returned to Utah after his first marriage ended. He met the love of his life, Jeraldine Jones at a singles dance and they were married in the Provo Temple in 1973. Family was extremely important to Larry and he treated Jeri’s daughters like they were his own. He and Jeri had 4 more children and raised them in Logan Utah. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren and he supported and loved each of them very much.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO