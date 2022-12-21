ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Manier could run for state legislative seat

WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Missouri

The Illinois basketball team has been struggling lately, and those struggles continued to be inflamed on Thursday night against Missouri. I would argue this was one of the worst games for the Illini since Brad Underwood took over the program. Even in the 12-win campaign in year two, there were glimpses of hope. But this program is not only losing games, but we are losing them in a disappointing fashion.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue

According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue. The reports first came out late Thursday morning. Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman

Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
ATWOOD, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri

Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
COLUMBIA, MO
1440 WROK

IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy