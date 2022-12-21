Read full article on original website
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
Illinois vs. Missouri: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Illinois and Missouri face off again this year in the Braggin’ Rights game. Can Missouri pick up a signature win for their resume and pull off the upset? Or does Illinois come out on top for a second consecutive season?. TV Schedule: Thursday, December 22, 9:00 PM ET, SEC...
Bernie: Mizzou Gives Illinois a Basketball Chemistry Lesson. And a Beatdown.
In sports we hear and read a lot about team culture, and chemistry and identity. Another cliche is “playing for each other.” These words and terms are overused to the point of becoming trivial and redundant. We don’t need to talk about these things as much as we...
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Missouri
The Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri is always huge for the Illinois basketball program, but this game has a little extra meaning to it on Thursday. It has been a weird couple of weeks for the Illini. After taking down No. 2 Texas in glorious fashion, Illinois has now dropped a double-digit loss to Penn State and struggled against Alabama A&M.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Missouri
The Illinois basketball team has been struggling lately, and those struggles continued to be inflamed on Thursday night against Missouri. I would argue this was one of the worst games for the Illini since Brad Underwood took over the program. Even in the 12-win campaign in year two, there were glimpses of hope. But this program is not only losing games, but we are losing them in a disappointing fashion.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue
According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue. The reports first came out late Thursday morning. Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the...
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
