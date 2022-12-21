Read full article on original website
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
beckerspayer.com
'We've got to serve our community': Why Springfield Clinic launched its own health plan
A year after splitting with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Springfield (Ill.) Clinic launched its own health plan: Springfield Clinic Advantage. Chase Hammon, CFO of Springfield Clinic, told Becker's Springfield Clinic Advantage might be the biggest thing the clinic has done in its history. Springfield Clinic operates 90 clinics...
wymg.com
“About damn time!”
Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
25newsnow.com
Fire Department: Several cows die in rural Livingston County barn fire
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - Several area fire departments battled a barn fire Thursday afternoon in rural Strawn, which is in Livingston County. The Colfax Fire Department, one of the agencies called to the scene, released photos of firefighters confronted with wind, snow and dangerously cold sub-zero windchills. Several...
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
nowdecatur.com
Weather Related Closings and Delays
Entries are listed by groups and alphabetically below. If you have a closing, delay, or remote learning plan you would like to report, please email news@wsoyam.com. Please note that essential services will take priority in the listing. If you are unsure if a business or entity is open, call ahead.
25newsnow.com
Friends and family search for local missing woman
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Friends and family are looking for East Peoria resident Caryl Harrer. The last time anyone saw her was Sunday December 11. Harrer lives alone and was last seen at dinner with a friend. In fact, Teresa Nelson says when friends and family went to her home to check on her, they found her door unlocked, one car gone and the other unlocked with keys in it, her beloved cat missing, and her take-home bag from dinner that night still on her countertop.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
cu-citizenaccess.org
Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers
Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Taylorville Kroger re-opens to grateful crowd after 5 months
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Kroger re-opened their doors on Wednesday morning after a five-month hiatus. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to improper asbestos removal. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made desired repairs and extensively tested the store so it could be readied to serve customers […]
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
