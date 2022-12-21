This teacher decided to surprise her class of sophomores with a mental health day, with fun activities and cozy places to lounge around—including a blanket fort!. Jennifer Beard (@mamabeardteacher) is a teacher who cares deeply not only about her students’ academic performance but about their mental health and wellbeing. That’s why Jennifer decided to surprise her sophomores with a mental health day! Instead of following the usual curriculum for the day, Jennifer converted her classroom into a cozy place for her students to relax. She provided calming activities, inspirational art, and even a blanket fort!

15 DAYS AGO