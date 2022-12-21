Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”

