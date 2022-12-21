ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ijamsville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ggwash.org

This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens

For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Residents try to stay warm during holiday deep freeze

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Everyone was trying to stay warm as winter weather crosses the United States. “I’m trying to stay out of this weather,” Shawn Downing of Martinsburg said. “I’m bundling up. I’m in and out, not trying to stay out here too long.” Everyone’s goal is just to be indoors where […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured

BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
BETHESDA, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer

Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County

Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
GERMANTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy