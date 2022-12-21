Read full article on original website
ggwash.org
This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens
For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
Residents try to stay warm during holiday deep freeze
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Everyone was trying to stay warm as winter weather crosses the United States. “I’m trying to stay out of this weather,” Shawn Downing of Martinsburg said. “I’m bundling up. I’m in and out, not trying to stay out here too long.” Everyone’s goal is just to be indoors where […]
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas
The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec…
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different antique stores but none are quite as unique as this massive barn store located in Frederick. Keep reading to learn more.
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over field
A Maryland witness at Bel Air reported watching and photographing an unknown, hovering object at about 9:07 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
mocoshow.com
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer
Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
wfmd.com
Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County
Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
School worker accused of dragging, pushing autistic student at Berkeley County elementary school
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said an elementary school staff member dragged an autistic student who doesn’t speak by the arm and pushed the student into a ball pit. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Dec. 5 at Opequon Elementary School, located at 395 East Rd. in Martinsburg. […]
Person killed after winds bring tree down on car in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a person died Friday after a large tree fell on top of a car in the Sabillasville area. It happened in the area of Foxville and Tower roads. The National Weather Service said strong winds were responsible for bringing down the tree. MSP expected […]
