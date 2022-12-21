Read full article on original website
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake: Decadent desserts
It's no secret that I love anything chocolate and this brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake is no exception. An "ooey gooey" butter cake is a cake that is dense and made with cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and dusted on top with some powdered sugar. According to Wikipedia, this cake was supposedly first made on accident, in the 1930's by a baker in the St. Louis area who was trying to make a regular cake batter but reversed the proportions of butter and flour. Since then, there have been many variations of the ooey gooey cake created due to the variety of ingredients used. The rich combination of chocolate, pecans and cheesecake makes it the perfect sweet treat.
Make the holidays batter with gingerbread Bundt cake and maple cheesecake
Cookbook author and pro baker Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to mix up a few of her favorite holiday desserts. She shows us how to make a festive gingerbread bundt cake and maple cheesecake with pomegranate compote. Instead of cookies every Christmas holiday...
The best holiday dessert for non-bakers is simple — and it will make everyone happy
Bakers may swoon at the thought of being able to crank out elaborate sweets and candies over the holidays, but food writer Casey Barber maintains there's one dessert that's perfect for this time of year. And that's ice cream.
Cream Cheese Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My father in law is a diabetic, he's one of those big hearted people that plays Santa every year at their church. He fits the part to a "T". He's jolly, one of the friendliest people you will ever meet. He's a caring and gentle soul, who absolutely loves everything about the holiday season. He especially loves all the delicious treats and bakes at Christmas time. Unfortunately being a diabetic has really limited the amount of sweets he can indulge in. So over the years I've been trying out different recipes so he too can have some holiday cheer. These Cream Cheese Cookies are one of his favorites, they have him 🎶 fa la la la la "ing" 🎶 his way through the festive season!
Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust
Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
How to Make Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
When the weather starts to cool, my favorite kind of baked good is the snack-y sort. Something not-too-sweet but definitely cozy, more suited for breakfast or an afternoon coffee than a decadent after-dinner dessert. And, gluten-free!. Many. fit the bill, but my favorite is pumpkin bread. The winter squash is...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Holiday ham dressing
This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
Crock Pot Bread Pudding
A tasty, classic dessert, this Crock Pot Bread Pudding is made with bread, cream and spices that all blend perfectly together and topped with a warm vanilla sauce!. Did you know you can make bread pudding in the crock pot? Mix it all together in the slow cooker, cover, then let it do the work! It couldn't be easier! I use my slow cooker a lot during the holidays and this one is nice to put on since it makes the house smell so good while it cooks away. You can have it for breakfast, brunch or dessert! Drizzle it with some of the amazing vanilla sauce and you have yourself a recipe that will have everyone coming back for seconds!
Taste Test: MGP Usually Makes Whiskey for Other Brands. But Its Own Bourbon Is One of the Year’s Best.
You have most likely enjoyed MGP whiskey at some point, even if you were not aware you were doing so. That’s because this Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery-factory makes bourbon, rye and other spirits that many other brands purchase and bottle under their own names. But apparently MGP has been holding onto some of its best juice for itself, and the whiskey world is better for it. Yes, I’m aware that MGP is now known as Ross & Squibb, at least when referring to its in-house brands, since it merged with Luxco Spirits in 2021, but it’ll always be MGP to my whiskey-soaked...
Extra-Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting
On first glance these homemade cinnamon rolls may not look like anything out of the ordinary. Buttery, golden brown yeasted dough, check; delicious cinnamon–brown sugar filling, check; decadent cream cheese icing, check. But we’re putting it all on the line to wager that this recipe, thanks to a few choice tactical twists, produces the best, most ooey-gooey, perfectly fluffy from-scratch buns you’ll ever make.
Rita has the perfect after dinner dessert
I used less oil and salt than my original recipe, and a little more cinnamon.Baking powder was added to give cake more lift. 1 cup brown sugar, packed (I used dark) 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or 1 teaspoon already ground nutmeg. 3/4 teaspoon salt. 2/3 cup vegetable oil. 1...
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting Gingerbread Cupcakes With Cheesecake Frosting. The warming, earthy flavors of gingerbread don’t have to be confined to cookies, houses, and lattes. Try these fluffy cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and we have a hunch you’re gonna have a brand-new favorite dessert. With a handful of spices, Betty Crocker™ Yellow Cake Mix is transformed into tender gingerbread cupcakes with plenty of deep, caramelized flavor from molasses. A generous swipe of Betty Crocker™ Cream Cheese Frosting brings creamy contrast, and a gingerbread man topper contributes crunch and holiday pizzazz. 🙌
