A tasty, classic dessert, this Crock Pot Bread Pudding is made with bread, cream and spices that all blend perfectly together and topped with a warm vanilla sauce!. Did you know you can make bread pudding in the crock pot? Mix it all together in the slow cooker, cover, then let it do the work! It couldn't be easier! I use my slow cooker a lot during the holidays and this one is nice to put on since it makes the house smell so good while it cooks away. You can have it for breakfast, brunch or dessert! Drizzle it with some of the amazing vanilla sauce and you have yourself a recipe that will have everyone coming back for seconds!

25 DAYS AGO