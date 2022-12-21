ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Teacher shares the heartwarming affirmations a student's mom writes on all his pencils

Everyone needs a bit of encouragement now and then. Especially on those days when life knocks you down, a positive affirmation or act of kindness from the right person could prove powerful enough to help you pick yourself back up. While this is true for all irrespective of age, one mom knew that it is particularly impactful for children and came up with a simple hack to offer support and words of encouragement to her son while he's at school. Amanda Cox was working as a teacher at Fehl-Price Elementary in Beaumont, Texas, when she spotted the loving mom's efforts to brighten her son's day.
BEAUMONT, TX
Motherly

I’m a Black mom, and I had to advocate differently for my NICU baby

Once I shared the happy news with my husband, we sat down and talked about the care that I would need. Since I’m a registered nurse by trade, I knew this was an essential part of our family planning conversation. This is not a conversation every family has to have, but due to the history of Black mothers and childbirth and the increased mortality rate of Black mothers during childbirth, we had to take every precaution. While developing my birth plan, I got very detailed about my wishes and specifications.
Vogue Magazine

My Daughter's Brain Tumor

My mother, Madeleine, was a scientist, but she was also superstitious. Never open an umbrella in the house! Never put shoes on the table. She believed in luck—especially bad luck. She was sweet but tough. Politic, but scarily direct. Madeleine was a feminist and a dancer and such a good baker that people used to cry when they tasted her Sacher torte and mandelbrot. She was a virtuoso knitter; my sister and father still treasure the exquisite fisherman’s sweaters she made them. She was tall and elegant, and always wore high heels. She was also a fighter, the director of women’s studies at the University of Hawaii, where her program was constantly on the block for budget cuts. My mother became the vice president of academic affairs before Vanderbilt hired her away as its first woman dean of arts and sciences. She did a lot before a brain tumor took her life at 51. I often wish I could be more like her. I cannot bake as well as she did, nor can I dance. I never learned to knit, although my mother tried to teach me. I am a novelist, no administrator. But I have a daughter named Miranda, and while Madeleine never had a chance to meet her, I see my mother in her.
HAWAII STATE
intheknow.com

Parents hold weekly strategy meeting for dealing with their teenage daughter

These parents hold a weekly strategy meeting where they discuss how to handle their teenager, and viewers are losing it over their method for coping with the tumultuous teenage years. It’s no secret that the teen years can be rough on both parents and teenagers. For this reason, TikToker and...
momcollective.com

Kids’ Cell Phone Agreement

Rite of Passage – any important act or event that serves to mark a passage from one stage of life to another. Transitioning to a Big Kid Bed – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Kindergarten – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Middle School...

