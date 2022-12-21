Love Actually is back on our TV screens for Christmas, and it’s reminded us of something we learned about the film back in 2015.Director Richard Curtis’ wife – scriptwriter, author and broadcaster Emma Freud – live-tweeted a midnight screening of the film she was watching with her family.By doing so, she revealed a lot of detail about the film that viewers probably won’t have known before.One of those revelations was what happens to Karen and Harry, played by Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman, after the film ended.In the film, the audience can only watch on as Harry,...

1 DAY AGO