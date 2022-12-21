Read full article on original website
Brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake: Decadent desserts
It's no secret that I love anything chocolate and this brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake is no exception. An "ooey gooey" butter cake is a cake that is dense and made with cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and dusted on top with some powdered sugar. According to Wikipedia, this cake was supposedly first made on accident, in the 1930's by a baker in the St. Louis area who was trying to make a regular cake batter but reversed the proportions of butter and flour. Since then, there have been many variations of the ooey gooey cake created due to the variety of ingredients used. The rich combination of chocolate, pecans and cheesecake makes it the perfect sweet treat.
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a pastry chef, I often get asked what dessert I am the proudest of, and my answer is always cheesecake. I have worked on this recipe for years, constantly tweaking the proportions of ingredients to create the creamiest slice.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Old fashioned Christmas Butter Cookies Recipe: Easy and Delicious
This old-fashioned Christmas butter cookie recipe has been in my family for generations. It’s one of those classic recipes that always turn out so delicious and go perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa on cold winter evenings. The best part about this butter cookie recipe is that it is super easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to make your holiday baking experience even easier. So grab a mixing bowl, and some simple ingredients and get ready to make some delicious Christmas butter cookies!
The best holiday dessert for non-bakers is simple — and it will make everyone happy
Bakers may swoon at the thought of being able to crank out elaborate sweets and candies over the holidays, but food writer Casey Barber maintains there's one dessert that's perfect for this time of year. And that's ice cream.
Christmas cranberry pound cake, the perfect festive dessert
This Christmas cranberry pound cake is truly the perfect dessert for the holidays. It is easy to make, so moist and absolutely delicious, not to mention it will look absolutely gorgeous on your dining room table. Pound cakes are a type of cake traditionally made with four ingredients: flour, butter, sugar and eggs and are baked in loaf pans or a Bundt cake mold. They are usually served with a dust with powdered sugar, or a coat of icing on top. This Christmas cranberry pound cake recipe is a variation of one from A Grande Life and it is the perfect festive addition for any Christmas get together.
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
This Two-Ingredient Trader Joe's Recipe Is the Festive Holiday Appetizer Your Menu Needs
We are officially in time crunch mode, people. Christmas is just a few days away and that means you’ll be gathering with your friends and family before you know it. Do you have an appetizer already in the works? If not, don’t fret — there’s a super easy and festive app you can bring to your Christmas gathering that only requires two ingredients you can pick up at Trader Joe’s. Natasha from @TraderJoe’sList put a Christmas spin on this appetizer recipe from Jamie of the @JamiesHealthyHome Instagram account. It’s a Spinach Artichoke Christmas Tree and all it takes to make...
Rita has the perfect after dinner dessert
I used less oil and salt than my original recipe, and a little more cinnamon.Baking powder was added to give cake more lift. 1 cup brown sugar, packed (I used dark) 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or 1 teaspoon already ground nutmeg. 3/4 teaspoon salt. 2/3 cup vegetable oil. 1...
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Holiday ham dressing
This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
Chocolate Carrot Cake Cupcakes
These cute chocolate carrot cake cupcakes are simply bringing happiness in your kitchen! They smell and taste wonderful! Simple and really chocolaty, these cake cupcakes are very easy to prepare! Here is the recipe:. For the cupcakes:. 1 package chocolate cake mix. 1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened. ¼ cup...
Homemade country-style fudge
Today, I will be making fudge for a special holiday treat. I have never had a batch of this candy fail me yet! (Knock, knock on wood!) Honestly, I think that this is probably one of the easiest fudge recipes to create. Waiting for it to set up and harden is absolutely the hardest part!
Reindeer Crunch, A Fun And Festive Holiday Treat
Reindeer CrunchPhoto byKate Morgan Jackson/framedcooks.com. This recipe for reindeer crunch is the perfect easy, sweet and salty treat for the holidays. It can also make a great Christmas gift; either as a stocking stuffer, a tasty treat in a decorative holiday tin or an Christmas Eve snack, just don't forget to leave some for Santa's reindeer.
1946 Christmas Cookies Booklet: Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
In this vintage 1946 Christmas cookies booklet from the Wisconsin Electric Power Company, their home service bureau offered 185 recipes in their 6th edition publication. Seventeen of those recipes were for fruit cakes and loaves of bread. Six were pudding recipes, and the rest were a preponderance of cookie recipes.
